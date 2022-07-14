Bellmead adds water restrictions after well goes out; Light rain brings respite from heat

Rain showers brought brief respite from the heat in Waco on Thursday, but triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue as more local cities announce restrictions to curb water use, including an immediate measure in Bellmead because of a water well malfunction.

Lacy Lakeview and West also had announced new water-use restrictions by Thursday, following restriction announcements since last week in Waco, Hewitt, Woodway and Robinson.

National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said 0.01 of an inch of rain fell Thursday at Waco Regional Airport. Hernandez said most of the rain from the storm fell in areas west of the city. Year to date, Waco has received just 8.86 inches of rain, 43% of its typical rainfall total of 20.58 inches.

Hernandez said the rain brought Thursday afternoon’s temperature down into the high 70s and low 80s, but it will have little impact on weather in the following days or the water levels at Lake Waco, the area's main drinking water reservoir, which is at its lowest since 2006.

Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview both implemented water restrictions Thursday. Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said a water well malfunctioned Wednesday, leading to Bellmead's restrictions. Bellmead gets all of its water from its own groundwater wells.

The restrictions remained voluntary Thursday, but if residents do not comply, the water level could quickly become low enough that it would force the city to mandate restrictions and impose fines up to $2,000 for violations.

“If we don’t have voluntary compliance, the water will get down low really fast,” Zakhary said.

Bellmead is asking residents to not use water outside and not to use dishwashers or washing machines until after 7 p.m. Car wash hours have been restricted to between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and the splash pad at Brame Park has been closed.

Zakhary said the city is not planning on buying water from Waco and he expects Bellmead’s water supply to endure the downed well.

However, Zakhary said residents need to help the city conserve water so critical resources including medical facilities do not run out of water.

Zakhary said bringing the well back online is the city’s top priority. City workers are waiting on parts to repair the well, and it is expected to be operational again within 72 hours, he said.

Before the well went out, Bellmead had called on residents to use less water in general, to not water during peak hours and to avoid washing personal vehicles at home. The city's pre-outage goal was to reduce use by 20% and avoid the need for mandatory restrictions.

Under the restrictions in Lacy Lakeview, watering is not allowed on Thursdays or any day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Residential customers at odd-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday and Saturday. Residential customers at even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Sunday. All nonresidential customers may water on Monday and Friday. Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses are allowed on designated watering days plus two more days of residents’ choice.

Lacy Lakeview City Manager Keith Bond said violations of the restrictions can carry a fine of up to $2,000. Bond said Lacy Lakeview buys all of its water from Waco and must follow drought restrictions and contingency plans similar to what Waco implements.

“It’s on all of us to keep water use down,” Bond said. “We have plenty of water, but we need to conserve now.”

McGregor does not have any restrictions in place, but City Manager Kevin Evans said city officials will meet Friday to determine if restrictions are necessary. McGregor gets about 80% of its water from Lake Belton and the rest from groundwater wells, Evans said.

“We will assess the situation and act accordingly,” Evans said.

He said he believes the city is in good shape for water, and will likely only implement voluntary restrictions.

West Mayor Tommy Muska said West will implement water restrictions Monday, which will be voluntary. Muska said the city will ask residents with odd-numbered addresses to water only on days with odd-numbered dates and residents with even-numbered addresses to water only on days with even-numbered dates. For example, someone with a street number of 401 could water on July 15, while someone with a street number of 402 could water on July 16.

Muska said West saw its typical summertime increase in water use arrive earlier than usual this year, and has been using about half a million gallons of water per day.

“We’re getting August heat in June,” Muska said.

West's water comes from groundwater wells and from Lake Waco, via purchases from the city of Waco.

If voluntary restrictions do not decrease water use, West may decide to implement mandatory restrictions, Muska said.