Bellmead is starting on next year's budget with plans to hold its tax rate steady as property values increase, and planning to give employees a minimum 7.5% raise.

Assistant City Manager Karen Evans gave the city council an overview of plans for the 2024 budget during a meeting Tuesday, highlighting that the tax rate would not be raised. Also Tuesday, the council signed off on plans to seek a $150,000 state grant for updates to Brame Park.

Though the tax rate is not projected to rise, taxes will increase for many property owners because of appraisal value increasing year to year.

Bellmead's current tax rate is 32.32 cents per $100 property value. Last year's average taxable value of single-family residences was $114,515, which has increased to $127,293 this year, based on preliminary figures. Based on those values and a steady tax rate, Bellmead's tax bill for an average residence would increase from $370 in 2023 to $411 in 2024.

Bellmead's overall tax base is projected to increase by 9.5% year over year, from a taxable value of $638 million to $698 million.

According to Evans' presentation Tuesday, the city is planning to give a 7.5% cost-of-living pay increase for every employee. The city also is considering merit-based raises of up to 4% for public works employees. Evans said there has been a lack of applicants for open public works positions and suggested increasing pay to make Bellmead more competitive with surrounding cities.

The proposed budget also includes $1.3 million for work on Katy Lane but leaves an estimated $6 million reconstruction of Concord Road unfunded. The proposal also does not fund a $5 million plan to add a sixth water well.

Brame Park

During its meeting Tuesday, the council also approved submission of a grant application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for a $150,000 grant to pay for Brame Park updates. The grant would require the city to put as much into the work as Parks and Wildlife, which could include direct spending or in-kind contributions, such as staff time spent working on the project.

Planned updates include new lighting, additional play equipment, a new light activity area, a shade structure on or near the splash pad, additional picnic areas, widening or extending the walking path, new native landscaping, new murals on the pump house, a new irrigation system and tree trimming.

Shopping carts

City Manager Yost Zakhary also told the council he plans to draft an ordinance regarding shopping carts, to support city cleanup efforts.