Bellmead Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey arrested a day after filing complaints against City Manager Yost Zakhary

"Old habits die hard," Johnson said Tuesday in a statement. "The City of Bellmead was well aware of who it hired in Yost Zakhary. A man with a well-known history of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Zakhary is just a few years removed from his forced resignation from the City of Woodway. Not surprisingly, Mr. Zakhary has exhibited the same behavior that got him run out of the City of Woodway and fostered a culture that is entirely hostile to women."

"Brenda Kinsey is a highly decorated peace officer and public servant who is just trying to do her job," Johnson said. "She’s proudly served the citizens of Bellmead well before Mr. Zakhary weaseled his way into his current employment. Since arriving at the City of Bellmead, Mr. Zakhary has made her work environment intolerable, used offensive and sexually demeaning language and treated her differently than her male peers. She deserves better. The City of Bellmead deserves better. And if the City refuses to act by forcibly removing Yost Zakhary from his position, then we intend to use the justice system to do what the City Council will not."