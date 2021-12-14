Bellmead Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey arrested a day after filing complaints against City Manager Yost Zakhary

Bellmead Police charged Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey on Tuesday with felony misuse of official information, a day after she filed harassment and discrimination claims against Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary.
Zakhary resigned from the same position in Woodway three years ago under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations.
Kinsey surrendered to authorities after the warrant was issued, and she was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting $3,000 bail Tuesday evening.
Kinsey, a 21-year law enforcement veteran and the only person among the Bellmead Police Department's command staff to hold a master peace officer's license, filed harassment, gender discrimination and disparate treatment claims Monday against Zakhary, who also has been Bellmead's interim police chief since March.
After learning of Kinsey's arrest Tuesday afternoon, her attorney, Ryan Johnson, said "this is classic textbook retaliation." Johnson said he had not seen the arrest affidavit but had been told the charge is related to an allegation that Kinsey looked up a driver's license for personal reasons.
At a Bellmead City Council meeting Tuesday, Zakhary said he has a longstanding policy of not discussing personnel issues. City attorney Charles Buenger also declined comment about Kinsey's complaint and arrest.
During the meeting, Council Member Travis Gibson tried to take steps to have the council call a special meeting for Friday to discuss Kinsey's complaint. However, Buenger said he could not discuss the subject of calling a special meeting because it was not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
Mayor Gary Moore declined comment on the situation Tuesday evening.
Bellmead is in the process of trying to hire a full-time police chief, and Kinsey's complaint, filed with the city council and the Texas Workforce Commission, alleges Zakhary has "consistently diminished or marginalized Ms. Kinsey's role at the city in favor or her male subordinates" despite Kinsey "being the most qualified and experienced officer at the City of Bellmead."
Kinsey is represented in her complaint by Johnson, a Waco attorney who also represented the Woodway city employee who alleged Zakhary sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment. The then 17-year city employee settled her harassment lawsuit against Woodway in July 2018 for $50,000, after Zakhary resigned the previous March as Woodway's police chief and that April as city manager, after 39 years in Woodway.
"Old habits die hard," Johnson said Tuesday in a statement. "The City of Bellmead was well aware of who it hired in Yost Zakhary. A man with a well-known history of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Zakhary is just a few years removed from his forced resignation from the City of Woodway. Not surprisingly, Mr. Zakhary has exhibited the same behavior that got him run out of the City of Woodway and fostered a culture that is entirely hostile to women."
Johnson said Zakhary should be fired immediately.
"Brenda Kinsey is a highly decorated peace officer and public servant who is just trying to do her job," Johnson said. "She’s proudly served the citizens of Bellmead well before Mr. Zakhary weaseled his way into his current employment. Since arriving at the City of Bellmead, Mr. Zakhary has made her work environment intolerable, used offensive and sexually demeaning language and treated her differently than her male peers. She deserves better. The City of Bellmead deserves better. And if the City refuses to act by forcibly removing Yost Zakhary from his position, then we intend to use the justice system to do what the City Council will not."
Before Tuesday's council meeting and before Kinsey's arrest, Gibson said the allegations in her complaint must be investigated.
"We need to follow the proper channels. I knew about the stuff that happened in Woodway, and it always kind of concerned me," Gibson said. "My thing is we need to protect the the citizens of Bellmead and the best interests of the city."
He said the city council needs to consider the matter further.
"We have to investigate it to get all the facts," Gibson said.
Kinsey alleges in the six-page complaint that Zakhary "blatantly lied and/or misled the council" during a Nov. 13 council retreat that was recorded.
According to the filing, Zakhary said "Jonathan Grisham and Stephen Leonard were clearly the 'most qualified' candidates, when Ms. Kinsey is objectively (by all relevant standards) more qualified than both of her male subordinates.
"Frustrated with Ms. Kinsey's superior experience and qualifications, and in a specific effort to diminish Ms. Kinsey's level of experience, on December 1, 2021, Mr. Zakhary revised (i.e. intentionally lowered) the minimum qualifications necessary for Chief of Police position job applicants in order to favor existing male candidates," according to the complaint.
The complaint also claims Zakhary "demonstrated discriminatory conduct" during Kinsey's performance reviews and created a hostile work environment by using "derogatory and/or discriminatory language directed at female employees."
"By way of example, when the Assistant City Manager (and CFO and Head of HR) recently received a haircut, Mr. Zakhary referred to her in the office as a 'DIKE,'" the complaint states. "More recently, on or about December 1, 2021, while discussing Ms. Kinsey in a meeting with one or more City employees and officials, Mr. Zakhary referred to Ms. Kinsey as a 'BITCH.' In sum, Mr. Zakhary's use of such language and harassing behavior in the workplace has created a hostile and toxic work environment."
Zakhary also has "actively sought to discredit, defame and eliminate" Kinsey's employment altogether, the complaint alleges. Multiple city employees have reported that Zakhary has asked for any "known issues" or "dirt" on Kinsey, according to the complaint.
Zakhary directed one or more of Kinsey's subordinates to contact a Texas Ranger "in a pathetic and desperate effort to manufacture unsubstantiated and false claims against Ms. Kinsey." The Rangers declined the request and the subordinate acknowledged that there was no proof of wrongdoing, according to the complaint.
Zakhary placed Kinsey on administrative leave on Friday and was clearly aware when he did so that she would file a discrimination claim. That decision, the claim charges, is further proof of Zakhary's discriminatory actions because the move came just days before the city council was set to discuss hiring a new chief and shows Zakhary's intent to promote a less-qualified male.