Bellmead bars sprinklers as pump repair drags on

Bellmead will allow lawns to be watered only by hand on designated days, will bar swimming pools from being refilled and will limit car wash and laundromat hours under the city's Stage 3 drought restrictions announced Monday.

The restrictions, effective at 1 p.m. Monday, are among the strictest in the area but replaced even stricter Stage 4 restrictions imposed over the weekend that barred outdoor water use altogether.

The restrictions came as the result of a well pump failure last week. City officials last week called for voluntary curbs on water use but issued the mandatory Stage 4 restrictions Saturday, citing ongoing repairs.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said by phone Monday that the wells have been "patched," but a permanent solution probably is eight to 12 weeks away, when replacement parts arrive. Zakhary said he appreciates the public voluntarily reducing water use, adding the practice remains critical.

The city gets all its water from its own groundwater wells.

Anyone violating mandated restrictions face fines up to $2,000.

Under Stage 3, laundromats may open from 1 to 7 p.m. daily. Car washes may open from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 6 to 10 p.m. Vehicles and motor bikes may be washed only at commercial washes. Swimming pools, wading pools and jacuzzi-type pools must not be filled or refilled, said a release.

Use of hose-end sprinklers or permanently installed automatic sprinkler systems is not allowed. Irrigation is limited to designated watering days between 6 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. Those watering must use hand-held hoses, hand-held buckets or drip irrigation.

Designated watering days are limited to Sundays and Thursdays for residents with a street address ending in an even number, and Saturdays and Wednesdays for residents with a street address ending in an odd number.

Bellmead has discontinued the order that water for construction purposes come only from designated hydrants and with a special permit.

The Brame Park splash pad will remain closed, the release stated