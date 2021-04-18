Bellmead council candidates divided on taxes

Precinct 5 challenger Winget said that if the city is able to attract more commercial businesses, then the tax rate should not need to be increased.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My take is that if I can get more commercial businesses into Bellmead then that is more taxes coming in on that side,” Winget said.

He said he wants to see that money go to fixing roads, other infrastructure, new parks and family attractions, and improving pay for city employees.

Bledsoe, 33, the other Precinct 5 challenger, said raising taxes can benefit Bellmead.

He is the deputy tax assessor and has lived in Bellmead for seven years. Bledsoe decided to run to try to leave a positive mark on the city and said Bellmead has the potential to grow like other neighboring cities such as Waco, but for this, tax increases are needed.

“We have the lowest tax rates in McLennan County. We can raise it a little bit and not impact the residents a lot,” Bledsoe said.

First and foremost, tax money should go to increasing pay to officers in the police department, he said.