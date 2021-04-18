Bellmead council candidates divided on taxes

The race is on for five candidates hoping to gain, or keep, a seat on the Bellmead City Council in the May 1 election, and taxes are leading the discussions.
Three-term Precinct 2 incumbent Travis Gibson has drawn a challenger in Melvin Cleveland, and three-term Precinct 5 incumbent Doss Youngblood has drawn two challengers in Bryan Winget and Brandon Bledsoe.
Gibson, who was first elected in May 2015, said public safety and infrastructure are big concerns for him.
“If somebody moves into a city, I know myself, the first thing I would look for is safety,” Gibson said.
In order to improve safety, the city needs to advocate for the police and fire departments, which includes providing competitive pay to hire and retain qualified employees, he said. The city also needs to address infrastructure issues rather than continuing to do "patchwork" repairs with temporary results, he said.
To achieve goals on public safety and infrastructure, a tax increase is necessary, Gibson said.
“Historically they have always voted to keep the tax rate down," he said of past city councils. "You have two choices: You can either increase the tax rate, nobody wants to do that, but if you do you can provide better services to the city of Bellmead, or you can keep everything the way it is.”
His opponent, Cleveland, 68, is also advocating for the city to address infrastructure and road conditions, however not through a tax increase.
“We can get the money through the government, through grants," Cleveland said. "Don’t raise taxes. They need to better allocate the funds they already have.”
A former sergeant in the Army, Cleveland, now retired, and has lived in Bellmead for 25 years and has run against Gibson in prior elections. High on Cleveland's list of priorities is being available to residents to hear their concerns, something he believes Gibson does not do.
“He is hard to track down," Cleveland said. "If you can’t find him, how are you going to talk to him?”
He said being a council member is about more than just going to council meetings.
Precinct 5
Youngblood, a retiree seeking his fourth term in the Precinct 5 seat, could not be reached for comment in this story.
However, he has a record on the council voting against tax increases. He was the only council member who voted against a 5% increase to the city's property tax rate in September that primarily is paying for raises for police officers and firefighters. The measure passed 5-1 and added about $17 to the annual tax bill for a home appraised at the citywide average value.
Precinct 5 challenger Winget said that if the city is able to attract more commercial businesses, then the tax rate should not need to be increased.
“My take is that if I can get more commercial businesses into Bellmead then that is more taxes coming in on that side,” Winget said.
He said he wants to see that money go to fixing roads, other infrastructure, new parks and family attractions, and improving pay for city employees.
Bledsoe, 33, the other Precinct 5 challenger, said raising taxes can benefit Bellmead.
He is the deputy tax assessor and has lived in Bellmead for seven years. Bledsoe decided to run to try to leave a positive mark on the city and said Bellmead has the potential to grow like other neighboring cities such as Waco, but for this, tax increases are needed.
“We have the lowest tax rates in McLennan County. We can raise it a little bit and not impact the residents a lot,” Bledsoe said.
First and foremost, tax money should go to increasing pay to officers in the police department, he said.
“We need to get those guys more money and something to make them more interested in staying on the job, not just using it to get their foot in the door and then go to other departments,” Bledsoe said.
Precinct 1
Precinct 1 incumbent Alfreda Love is not seeking re-election, and Laura Guy, 74, will be running unopposed for the seat. Karen Coleman filed for the race but has since asked for her name to be removed from the ballot. Guy, who moved to Bellmead in 1962, said one of the biggest issues facing the city is lack of support from citizens.
“The citizens of Bellmead need to know that the police are there for them and that they need their input,” Guy said.
Officers also also need to increase their interactions with residents by being more involved in the community, she said.
Guy also opposes increasing taxes, and said the city can raise money for projects by hosting community events such as garage sales.
Polling times, places
While other local cities and school districts are also holding elections May 1, Bellmead is conducting its own election, with its own polling places.
Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Monday through April 27 at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.
Election Day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
For more election information, including maps showing precinct boundaries, go to bellmead.com/citycouncil/page/election-information.