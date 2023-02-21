Six Bellmead residents have filed for spots on the May 6 city council election ballot. Precincts 1, 2 and 5 are up for election, and the three incumbents face one challenger each.

Council Member Karen Coleman has filed for her second term in Precinct 1, which spans the most central part of the city sitting east of Air Base Road and west of Concord Road. Coleman, a banker, was first elected to the council in May 2021, serves on the Bellmead Economic Development Corporation board and was named the city’s Woman of the Year in 1999.

“People that know me, they know my heart. … I can’t say it enough, I’m just passionate about helping people,” Coleman said.

Coleman said improvements to Bellmead Drive have been a huge project for her, and if elected she would like to see them through. She said she would also like to see Dugger Field renovations through, as the park resides in Precinct 1.

Coleman will face Ruth Mitchell, local business owner of Last Chance Bar. Mitchell could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Mayor Travis Gibson is up for reelection in Precinct 2, which spans the city’s eastern edge and much of Bellmead Drive into U.S. Highway 84. Gibson has been on the city council since 2015 and is in his second term as mayor, a position assigned by the council from among its members.

Gibson, a father of five and special education teacher, said he hopes to continue the work the city is doing to provide for its residents, who he said ultimately have the power. He said he works for the people and does his best to provide for their best interest, allowing them to put their faith in him time after time.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot of time. People may not know that,” Gibson said. “I have a full-time job. … I serve out of the kindness of my heart.”

Gibson said he plans to run for the Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner spot in 2026, the position his father, Lester Gibson, held for 28 years until he stepped down in 2018. He said he hopes to find someone he can trust to represent Bellmead with integrity and ethics in his place, but there is still work to be done before he moves on.

“You can’t just turn a ship around, it takes time,” Gibson said. “I believe we’re going in the right direction.”

Tax preparer Barbara Van Cleave will take on Gibson for the Precinct 2 position. Van Cleave could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Council Member Bryan Winget is up for reelection to his second term in Precinct 5, which covers the northwest-most section of the city and includes La Vega Elementary School, the Walmart Supercenter and H-E-B.

Winget is finishing out his first term on council and is self-employed, which he said allows him to be available for the city whenever he is needed. He said he originally ran for city council to see change in his community, and he is continuing his council effort to continue taking part in that change.

Winget said his priorities for the next session, if elected, would be economic development, infrastructure upgrades, more community involvement and building the city for future generations.

Winget will take on Doss Youngblood again in the May election. The pair ran against each other in 2021, when Winget ousted the longtime incumbent. Youngblood could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Filing for the May 6 election closed Friday. The deadline to register to vote in the election is April 6, and early voting will start April 24.