Bellmead council OKs tax hike to boost police, fire department salaries

"Everything in this country starts with safety and security," Zakhary said. "Sometimes it's better for each of us to compromise a little to move forward than to allow issues to continue to grow."

Officials have said the police department has a turnover rate of about 45%.

According to city documents, the minimum salary for a Bellmead police officer is $34,944, less than the Waco, Hewitt and Woodway police departments, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, which pay an average minimum of $58,105. The tax increase could fund a new Bellmead minimum salary of $39,520, narrowing the gap from $23,161 to $18,585 compared to that selection of agencies. The gap in pay for comparable positions grows for higher ranks.

The tax increase could fund a bump in the minimum salary for a Bellmead firefighter from $37,440 to $44,850, narrowing the gap from $12,372 less to $4,962 less compared to the average of Hewitt, Marlin, Waco and Woodway’s minimums, which is $49,812. Like the law enforcement agencies, the gap grows at higher ranks.