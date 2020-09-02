Bellmead council OKs tax hike to boost police, fire department salaries

The Bellmead City Council voted 5-1 to approve a 5% increase to the city's property tax rate Tuesday, primarily to fund raises for police officers and firefighters.
With the higher tax rate and an increase in home values, the owner of an average-value Bellmead home would pay almost $39, or 12.6%, more in city property taxes than last year. Almost $17 of that is because of the rate change.
During Tuesday's public hearing, Police Chief Daniel Porter said low pay compared to other local police departments regularly prevents Bellmead from keeping experienced officers around.
"In some cases, officers go through the police academy and get more experience in Bellmead than they would anywhere. When they leave for more pay, I don't even get a thank you note from his next chief," Porter said.
Council Member Doss Youngblood cast the only vote against the tax increase.
"I am thinking about those people outside these walls that I know are still struggling," Youngblood said. "We have people in this very room making six-figures. Why don't we take a portion of their salary and give it to them (police and fire)?"
City Manager Yost Zakhary, one of two city employees who make more than $100,000 annually, told the council Bellmead police have responded to more than 220 calls and Bellmead firefighters have responded to 108 calls in the past 21 days.
"Everything in this country starts with safety and security," Zakhary said. "Sometimes it's better for each of us to compromise a little to move forward than to allow issues to continue to grow."
Officials have said the police department has a turnover rate of about 45%.
According to city documents, the minimum salary for a Bellmead police officer is $34,944, less than the Waco, Hewitt and Woodway police departments, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, which pay an average minimum of $58,105. The tax increase could fund a new Bellmead minimum salary of $39,520, narrowing the gap from $23,161 to $18,585 compared to that selection of agencies. The gap in pay for comparable positions grows for higher ranks.
The tax increase could fund a bump in the minimum salary for a Bellmead firefighter from $37,440 to $44,850, narrowing the gap from $12,372 less to $4,962 less compared to the average of Hewitt, Marlin, Waco and Woodway’s minimums, which is $49,812. Like the law enforcement agencies, the gap grows at higher ranks.
The tax rate approved by the council, 37.7 cents per $100 of property value, is up from 35.9 cents per $100 of property value last year. It will fund a $5.9 million budget for next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. In addition to the higher tax rate, Bellmead's overall tax base has increased a little more than 2% compared to last year, from almost $479.5 million to more than $489.1 million. The average Bellmead home value, meanwhile, have increased more than 7.2%, from $85,838 to $92,051.
During Tuesday's public hearing, Computer Giant owner Hezborn Obtat said he appreciates the work of both police and fire crews. He has seen police patrol near his business at 3112 Bellmead Drive and watched last week as firefighters responded to a gas leak without hesitation, Obtat said.
"They even go toward death," he said. "It is going to take unity and take sacrifice, but we won't make it without our law enforcement officers, so I am asking you to love the people and asking law enforcement to love the people too."
In voting to approve the higher tax rate, Mayor James Cleveland said he is happy the city will have a better chance at keeping valuable employees who put their lives on the line daily.
"You want to grow, but you don't want to pay for the changes," Cleveland said. "If you want changes, we are going to have to pay for it, because it's not going to be free. I don't ever want to be annexed by Waco, but eventually if we don't start making these changes, that is what is going to happen."
