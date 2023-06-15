The Bellmead City Council this week deadlocked for the second time on whom to appoint as mayor and mayor pro tem.

The Tuesday meeting was the second failed attempt since the May 6 election to choose leadership on the council, and the council split along the same lines as in the prior vote on May 16. The inaction leaves Councilperson Travis Gibson as mayor and Councilperson James Cleveland as mayor pro tem for now.

As in the prior council meeting, Gibson moved to appoint Councilperson Jasmine Neal as mayor and Councilperson Bryan Winget as mayor pro tem. Councilperson Karen Coleman seconded the motion and joined Gibson and Neal in voting for it.

Winget joined council members Cleveland and Gary Moore in opposing the motion, resulting in a 3-3 tie.

Moore then moved to elect Cleveland as mayor and Coleman as mayor pro tem, with a second from Winget. That motion also failed 3-3 along the same lines.

Moore attempted to make another motion to elect Winget as mayor and Coleman as mayor pro tem, but Gibson said he would not entertain another motion. Coleman cut in, saying the council looks “like a bunch of idiots” with each time they deadlock over the same issue.

Coleman said she does not want to be mayor or mayor pro tem.

“Can we please just stop doing this? This is so frustrating to come up here every month — we look like a bunch of idiots,” Coleman said. “Stop doing this. I mean it. I don’t want to be a part of this. I’m on this council to work and to serve these citizens, not to be up here in a circle with y’all. I don’t want to do this any more. Let’s get to work.”

Coleman excused herself for a minute and came back to apologize to the citizens.

“I just want to apologize to the citizens, but I get so embarrassed coming up here every month doing this. I get so embarrassed,” Coleman said. “I’m not apologizing to y’all (the council), I’m not apologizing up here. Y’all are out of line.”

The council continued and decided to keep Coleman, Gibson and Winget to serve another term on the Bellmead Economic Development Corporation Board. The board works to stimulate and expand business in Bellmead.