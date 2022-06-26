Bellmead Drive sidewalks to get $500,000 boost from federal grant

The city of Bellmead will start a $500,000 project this fall to improve sidewalks and crosswalks and add street lights on a five-block stretch of Bellmead Drive.

The grant-funded work, expected to take four to six months, will span from the 26th Street median to Kane Street on the south side of Bellmead Drive, with a goal of making more of the downtown area compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act requirements. The city applied for the federal grant in 2020. Walker Partners will serve as project engineer, and Quality W Contractors LLC will serve as contractor.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the federally funded pedestrian improvements are a part of a larger beautification project the city of Bellmead has been working toward for years. The city, through its Bellmead Economic Development Corp., has rolled out a facade improvement grant program for eligible businesses, primarily on Bellmead Drive or Loop 340, with an annual budget of $100,000. Each grant will match up to $10,000 in a business' spending on facade work, or up to $20,000 for businesses that have buildings with two public-facing fronts.

“If they (businesses) put in a dollar, then we put in a dollar, and that’s it," Zakhary said. "It’s an up to $10,000 enhancement grant.”

With the city's facade grants incentivizing work on commercial buildings along Bellmead Drive, the federal grant will get work going on sidewalks that serve many of those buildings.

Bellmead Director of Public Works Herb Blomquist said the sidewalk project will include the removal of brick pavers, concrete from old sidewalks and existing signs. An existing ramp on Kane Street will be improved and another will be installed nearby for more accessibility. A textured sidewalk surface, known as truncated domes, will be placed in the ramps to assist visually impaired people, allowing the use of canes to determine where the walkway ends, Blomquist said.

Existing lighting will remain, and new lighting will be added.

“They are going to put in, what we call, new antique acorn street lights. It’ll give it a decorative look,” Blomquist said. “You’ll start to see some of the businesses dress up their facades and this will be a nice addition to go along with that.”

From the beginning to the end of the project area, there will be a dozen decorative street lights added.

“The whole idea is to create a safe walking surface for pedestrians,” Blomquist said.

Many of the sidewalks along Bellmead Drive have areas where they drop off abruptly or lead to grassy areas, which would make it difficult for anyone operating a wheelchair.

Some of the other developments will take place near the Bell Mart, where new concrete will run in front of the gas station, and other local businesses along the street.

Curtis Cox said he opened Curtis Cox Jewelers at 2812 Bellmead Drive, on the north side of the street in the project area, 19 years ago and has witnessed the city undergo many improvements.

“Everything out here just keeps improving,” Cox said. “The roads are better and (the city has) helped people like me and other businesses. I’ve gotten help doing my parking lot and my sign and stuff outside.”

Cox said he believes the improvements will benefit the community.

“It’s just going to change Bellmead,” Cox said. “The more you do to improve it and make it look better, the more people come out here. … At first they were scared of Bellmead, but then they found out Bellmead is not the boogie bear they thought it was. Bellmead’s a good place.”

Ann Cervantez, manager at Roy Beatty’s Dry Cleaners at the northeast corner of La Clede Street and Bellmead Drive, has been working there for nine years. Cervantez said she has witnessed the city put up signs in the past several months to help direct people to places in Bellmead, and the city has laid down new pavement on some of the backstreets. She has seen businesses along Bellmead Drive expand over the years and that will only increase with the new improvements, Cervantez said.

Blomquist said he desires for the project to eventually expand, but that will come over time.

“I would say you could call this a pilot project. If it is popular enough I think the city’s going to want to move ahead and do the other side,” Blomquist said. “Eventually, we’d like to get all the way down to where the bingo hall is which is on the other end before the overpass.”

Located at 3705 Bellmead Drive, Bellmead Bingo is a few blocks northeast of Kane Street, near an overpass carrying Bellmead Drive over a set of railroad tracks. Blomquist said the goal is for the project to set into motion developments in local businesses as well.

“It will, we hope, enhance a property owner’s desire to want to improve the property. This is the city’s way of assisting (business owners) with a project that’s going to attract more tourists,” Blomquist said. “You go to a lot of small communities and they have a walkable downtown, and that brings people. People want to park and walk.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.