Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well

Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month.

The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.

The change is a result of residents' efforts to conserve water, but conservation needs to continue to keep the restriction level at Stage 2, according to a city Facebook post announcing the change.

The watering and irrigation schedule is staying the same, with watering prohibited on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. But the new restriction level allows the use of sprinkler systems in addition to the previously allowed hand-held hoses, buckets and drip irrigation.

Residents with an address ending in an even number may water on Sundays and Thursdays, while residents with odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Irrigation hours remain 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

Under the looser restrictions, owners can return to washing their vehicles and motorcycles. Vehicles should only be washed on designated watering days between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. using a hand-held bucket or hose that has a positive shut-off nozzle.

Laundromats and commercial car washes also can return to pre-restriction hours.

The Brame Park splash pad remains closed.

However, Bellmead residents are now allowed to fill and refill any indoor or outdoor swimming, wading or Jacuzzi-type pools on designated watering days from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

On Thursday the city posted an update saying workers over the weekend will be flushing the well that was knocked offline last month in preparation for reconnecting it to the water system. The city continues to operate on three out of its five wells while work is underway. Unlike many cities in the area that supplement their groundwater supply with water purchased from the city of Waco, Bellmead gets all its water from wells.

The post says flushing will not have an effect on the city’s drinking water, because the well is still not operational and not adding water to the system.

There are no further updates on the city's wells since the Thursday post, City Manager Yost Zakhary said Friday.