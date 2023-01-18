Bellmead eyes plan for Dugger Field overhaul, rec center at Lions Park

Bellmead's Dugger Field, a 52-acre city-owned plot at the end of Dugger Street, could receive a long-awaited and overdue makeover, including a new baseball and softball complex and animal intake facility.

A few city council members held a town hall discussion Tuesday, garnering mostly positive responses to Dugger’s proposed restoration and the possibility of a new recreation center built at Lions Park, which would require voters' approval for a bond.

Dugger Field’s past is clouded depending on the account, but large, barren fan-shaped imprints and rusted fencing in the now overgrown field indicate that at one point the site was used as ballfields. Dugger Field was also the site of the Bellmead animal shelter, where animal control officer Bobby Evans was murdered in 2007. The shelter has been closed since 2011.

Assistant City Manager Karen Evans said the field has also been used as a landfill in the past, and before any new site development is done it will require an environmental analysis from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Once Bellmead gets clearance from TCEQ, planning and architectural design may commence, she said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city presented a preliminary design for Dugger Field that features a baseball and softball complex with parking access from Pecan Lane and a new public works facility that could act as a holding facility for animals. Evans said the design would likely look similar to complexes in Taylor or Waco that have concession stands at the center of a ring of fields, and it could feature a walking track or other fields.

The future fields could become a new home for La Vega Little League, which currently plays and practices at Lions Park, an area known for game-canceling flooding. The city is also eyeing Lions Park as the site of a recreation center, but the flooding issue means further drainage analysis and a retention pond would be needed before anything is built there, Evans said.

She said the switch would be a better use of public facilities, not only filling empty space but arranging existing facilities in a way that benefits the city. The current public records center also could be part of the move, freeing up its current position on prime commercial property, Evans said.

If TCEQ approves development at Dugger Field, Evans said the city would have to work with its contractor CP&Y to do full architectural drawings and cost estimates. Once the council approves the design, a bond issue will have to go before voters to approve the funds, she said. At this point in the process, the city is unable to reasonably predict the cost, she said.

Bellmead residents attending Tuesday’s meeting were largely in favor of the idea, including La Vega Little League President Samuel Romero. Romero said, like many who have been involved at Lions Park for many years, he has mixed emotions about leaving the historic fields.

However, if turning the fields into a recreation center is what it takes to bring the league new fields, he welcomes the change, Romero said.

“This is something that will bring baseball to the community, give the kids something to do, not only at the fields but at the rec center too. … If it’s a five-, 10-year plan, whatever,” Romero said. “As long as we can see progress this is going to be great. This is going to be a good thing that happens to this community.”

Crystal Evans, daughter of the animal control officer who was shot to death at the field when it held Bellmead’s animal intake facility, suggested the field be dedicated to her father or a memorial be placed there for him.

A main concern from residents regarding the Dugger Field transition was that the site could be acquired by outside developers and used for apartment buildings. City Manager Yost Zakhary said apartment complexes would threaten the city’s control of the plot’s future and he would rather protect the long-term interest of Bellmead.

“I’m not sure that’s (apartment development is) what we want for the future, to have that much traffic in that area,” Zakhary said. “Because instead of having traffic three, four, five nights a week with baseball, softball, you would have constant traffic with a high volume of multi-family there, which it’s zoned for that.”

Susan Zumbuehl, a resident who lives near the abandoned fields, said she opposes development of apartment complexes because of the extra crime and noise, but she would welcome a little extra traffic from the ballfields. Zumbuehl said the land needs a purpose and baseball brings the Bellmead community together, making it the perfect use for Dugger Field.

“If they’re built as proposed, they’ll be hitting home runs into my drive,” Zumbuehl said. “But I love it. … Even though the traffic will impact us, I don’t care. It’s the babies.”

Zakhary said Bellmead’s future is based in the kids the city raises and he hopes to complement the work La Vega does for the community’s youth rather than compete with the league with new fields.

“What I’ve learned about this city very quickly in the past four years is people want to grow up in Bellmead, people want to live in Bellmead and those that leave want to return to Bellmead … and the only way we can keep them is if we can have something for them to return to,” he said.