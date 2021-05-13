Bellmead hopes to attract experienced police officers with $5,000 signing bonus

In the midst of what law enforcement might consider a dry season when it comes to hiring, the Bellmead Police Department will now be able to offer qualifying prospective officers a $5,000 bonus when joining the department, a move officials hope will bring experienced officers to their city and keep them there.

“This is a great place to work so we just have to become competitive in salary," Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said. "I think that once we are, officers are really going to like it here because here they can make a difference.”

The city council approved the $5,000 hiring incentive with a unanimous vote Tuesday. Zakhary, who also is interim police chief for Bellmead, said the department's turnover rate stands at 51%, up from 45% last year, but the new incentive brings hope for turning that around. The department also hopes to fill seven open positions to reach its full authorized strength of 24.

Council member James Cleveland said the incentive had been an ongoing discussion for the board.