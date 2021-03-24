Bellmead police chief retiring after 16 months in job, 42 years in law enforcement

Bellmead’s police chief will retire next week after 16 months at the post, leaving City Manager Yost Zakhary to take the role of interim chief indefinitely.

Daniel Porter, a former Nolanville police chief who started as Bellmead chief in November 2019 at a salary of $86,000, said he has been discussing retirement with Zakhary for several months. He put in his official 30-day notice March 1.

“The back story is that around December I turned 68, and looked back at my service record of 42 years active duty,” Porter said. “I started thinking, I’ve still got my health and my horse business. Maybe it’s time to shuffle off into the sunset.”

Porter said he plans to move with his registered quarter horse business to North Texas, where he has family. He plans to continue as secretary of the Central Texas Police and Sheriff's Association.

Porter said he is proud of the progress the Bellmead Police Department has made in the past year, even amid a pandemic, nationwide upheaval over policing issues and a historic Texas freeze emergency.