Bellmead proposes tax increase for police, firefighter raises

City Manager Yost Zakhary held up two Whataburger sacks during a city council meeting Tuesday to demonstrate the cost an average homeowner would pay to support raises for firefighters and police officers next year, in addition to deferred capital needs.

Zakhary presented a 2021 budget proposal with the first responder raises and a property tax increase that would amount to about a $17 annual increase for the owner of a home with the city’s average taxable value of about $92,000.

“I went to Whataburger today and for two No. 1 meals, I paid $17.73 for the meal. It wasn’t even a fancy meal and I didn’t biggie size it,” Zakhary said. “On a $92,000 house, the average cost of a house in Bellmead, we are talking about $17, or less than this pick-up order at Whataburger.

“Tell me that Officer (Cole) Baack is not worth every bit of that,” he said pointing at Baack, who was one of several officers in attendance.

A standing-room-only crowd gathered in support of the proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the budget proposal, with Council Member Doss Youngblood dissenting. Council Member Travis Gibson was not at the meeting.

Youngblood said several of his constituents have lost their jobs, and a tax increase would hurt them.