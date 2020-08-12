Bellmead proposes tax increase for police, firefighter raises

City Manager Yost Zakhary held up two Whataburger sacks during a city council meeting Tuesday to demonstrate the cost an average homeowner would pay to support raises for firefighters and police officers next year, in addition to deferred capital needs.
Zakhary presented a 2021 budget proposal with the first responder raises and a property tax increase that would amount to about a $17 annual increase for the owner of a home with the city’s average taxable value of about $92,000.
“I went to Whataburger today and for two No. 1 meals, I paid $17.73 for the meal. It wasn’t even a fancy meal and I didn’t biggie size it,” Zakhary said. “On a $92,000 house, the average cost of a house in Bellmead, we are talking about $17, or less than this pick-up order at Whataburger.
“Tell me that Officer (Cole) Baack is not worth every bit of that,” he said pointing at Baack, who was one of several officers in attendance.
A standing-room-only crowd gathered in support of the proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the budget proposal, with Council Member Doss Youngblood dissenting. Council Member Travis Gibson was not at the meeting.
Youngblood said several of his constituents have lost their jobs, and a tax increase would hurt them.
“I respect all of them, (police officers) but you also have to respect the people who don’t make as much money that you do,” Youngblood said. “And I am supposed to be protecting them.”
The $5.9 million operating budget proposal would increase the city’s property tax rate from 35.9 cents per $100 of property value to 37.7 cents per $100 of property value. The first public hearing on the proposed tax rate is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Other agencies
The first responder raises would bring Bellmead’s salaries closer to the level of some surrounding agencies, including in Hewitt, Woodway and Waco, though Bellmead’s salaries would remain lower, according to city documents.
“The citizens of Bellmead deserve better than the lowest paid officers and firefighters,” Zakhary said. “According to FBI statistics, Bellmead has one of the highest crime rates for a city of 10,000 and our officers and firefighters deserve to be paid for the sacrifices they make every day.”
Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter told the council the city pays for officers to go through the police academy before they join the department. After the department makes that upfront investment, officers often leave within a year or two for an agency with better pay, Porter said.
“We are competing with others like the Department of Public Safety, Waco, Woodway and to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we’re competing with those folks,” Porter said. “If we’re not going to pay a competitive wage, these officers, young officers, are going to go someplace else, and we’re just going to be left behind the curve.”
According to city documents, the minimum salary for a Bellmead police officer is $34,944, less than the Waco, Hewitt and Woodway police departments, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS, which pay an average minimum of $58,105. The budget proposal would raise Bellmead’s minimum to $39,520, narrowing the gap from $23,161 to $18,585 compared to that selection of agencies. The gap in pay for comparable positions grows for higher ranks.
The proposal for firefighters would bump the minimum salary from $37,440 to $44,850, narrowing the gap from $12,372 less to $4,962 less compared to the average of Hewitt, Marlin, Waco and Woodway’s minimums, which is $49,812. Like the law enforcement agencies, the gap grows at higher ranks.
