Bellmead seeking grants for pedestrian improvements, fire equipment, comprehensive plan

Bellmead is making a pitch for federal grants to improve pedestrian safety on a dangerous stretch of Bellmead Drive, to keep firefighters equipped and to create a comprehensive city plan.
From public safety to economic development, the three grants totaling more than $1 million would meet a variety of city needs, Assistant City Manager Karen Evans said.
Evans applied for a $500,000 Downtown Revitalization Fund Grant to rehab deteriorated sidewalks on Bellmead Drive between 26th Street and Kane Street. The city would be required to match $50,000 of the federal grant.
Another application for a $500,000 grant from the Fire, Ambulance and Service Truck fund would replace Bellmead Fire Department equipment, including respirators set to expire, the protective clothing worn by firefighters known as turnout gear, and hydraulic rescue tools often used in vehicle crashes, commonly known by the brand name Jaws of Life. That grant also would require a $5,000 local match.
The third grant, for $46,500 with an $11,600 local match, would allow the city to complete a comprehensive plan.
Alice January has been part of the Bellmead community for decades and said she is encouraged by the city’s improvement plans, especially for guests to her busy business near Bellemad Drive, though a few blocks away from the stretch up for grant-funded improvements.
“I’ve been her 42 years and I have always loved my location,” January said standing outside Alice’s Beauty Shop, 809 Harris St. “I don’t like to think about all the negative things, but I am thrilled to death to hear about improvements the city is trying to make.”
Evans said it is important for the city to make improvements to Bellmead Drive, a main thoroughfare that largely overlaps Highway 84 through town. It has proven dangerous for pedestrians and is in need of lighting and sidewalk improvements, including curb and gutter work compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We want to make Bellmead Drive ADA compliant with sidewalks and street lighting,” Evans said. “We’ve had several incidents since I’ve been here in the last year-and-a-half where people have been hit crossing Bellmead Drive, so we want to get lighting in place so people can see and be seen.”
A Tribune-Herald analysis last year found at least 23 pedestrians have died in collisions with vehicles in the city of 11,000 people since 2010. In that same period, 31 pedestrians died in collisions with vehicles in Waco, population 138,183. The analysis found that Bellmead accounted for less than 4% of McLennan County’s population of 254,607 but more than 32% of its 71 auto-pedestrian fatalities between 2010 and last year.
“With the street light improvements and ADA sidewalks, what we are wanting is to create more of a boulevard out there to get street traffic going up and down that can create the economic drive into those businesses on Bellmead Drive,” Evans said.
Curtis Cox, owner of Curtis Cox Jewelers, 2812 Bellmead Drive, has owned his shop in Bellmead for 17 years. He said the city has done sidewalk improvements in front of his store, but he believes improvements along the entire roadway would be beneficial.
“When a lot of my clients who I’ve done a lot of work for were first scared to come to Bellmead, and I’m talking about some of the wealthiest people in town, because they’ve heard some of the stories about Bellmead,” Cox said. “Now they love it out here and it’s been really good out here. We really do love it here.”
The city council approved the grant applications earlier this month, and officials should get word in the coming months about whether the applications are approved.
