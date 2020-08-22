Bellmead seeking grants for pedestrian improvements, fire equipment, comprehensive plan

“I’ve been her 42 years and I have always loved my location,” January said standing outside Alice’s Beauty Shop, 809 Harris St. “I don’t like to think about all the negative things, but I am thrilled to death to hear about improvements the city is trying to make.”

Evans said it is important for the city to make improvements to Bellmead Drive, a main thoroughfare that largely overlaps Highway 84 through town. It has proven dangerous for pedestrians and is in need of lighting and sidewalk improvements, including curb and gutter work compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We want to make Bellmead Drive ADA compliant with sidewalks and street lighting,” Evans said. “We’ve had several incidents since I’ve been here in the last year-and-a-half where people have been hit crossing Bellmead Drive, so we want to get lighting in place so people can see and be seen.”

A Tribune-Herald analysis last year found at least 23 pedestrians have died in collisions with vehicles in the city of 11,000 people since 2010. In that same period, 31 pedestrians died in collisions with vehicles in Waco, population 138,183. The analysis found that Bellmead accounted for less than 4% of McLennan County’s population of 254,607 but more than 32% of its 71 auto-pedestrian fatalities between 2010 and last year.