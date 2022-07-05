Bellmead swears in new chief of police

After being sworn in Tuesday as Bellmead’s new police chief, Shawn Myatt said he plans to keep Bellmead and the police department pointed in a good direction.

“I’m very excited and privileged to be here to have this opportunity and to serve the community of Bellmead,” Myatt said. “I’m going to do my very best, as I have for many years, serving the citizens here in the community and the staff.”

City Manager Yost Zakhary, who had been serving as interim police chief for almost a year, recognized many people who helped him during his time in the position, including the Bellmead police officers and Assistant Police Chief Stephen Leonard.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with a couple police departments and this is as good as I’ve seen anywhere else,” Zakhary said. "Y'all really stepped up and made my job easier."

During a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday at Bellmead City Hall, police officers, chiefs and sheriffs from many cities and counties filled the room to congratulate Myatt on his new position.

A few of Myatt’s relatives were also in attendance, including brothers-in-law and a nephew. Retired Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford was also in attendance. Myatt served as the police chief under Stafford for 23 years until Stafford's recent retirement. Myatt cited Stafford’s retirement as one of the reasons he decided to leave Navasota. He wanted a change and found it in the city of Bellmead.

Myatt’s wife was supposed to swear him in but was not feeling well, so she was unable to attend. Zakhary stepped in instead.

“(Myatt) asked me if I would do it, and I’m honored to do it,” Zakhary said.

Myatt said after speaking with Zakhary, he sees the police department as thriving and he hopes to help develop it even more while serving as chief.

“(I’m) just going to sit down and evaluate everything and some of the things where we might have to make some changes, we will,” Myatt said. “We are just going to figure out what works for Bellmead and make that positive moving forward.”

Myatt’s salary for the position is expected to be $105,000 annually.

During his brief speech, Myatt thanked Zakhary, Mayor Travis Gibson and some of the other city council members.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to get to work,” Myatt said.

