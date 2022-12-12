Bellmead to fund drainage improvements with new monthly fee

The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday is set to establish a municipal drainage utility system and hold a public hearing on a new monthly rate to fund drainage projects.

Some 60% of Bellmead is affected by heavy rain, and the city lacks a stormwater drainage system, leaving many properties at risk of flood damage, City Manager Yost Zakhary said.

“Drainage has been ignored in the city of Bellmead for years, and the reason we want to implement drainage is we want to reduce the amount of flooding and the amount of runoff that goes into those drains,” Zakhary said.

The city a year ago hired NewGen Strategies and Solutions as a consultant to determine the city's infrastructure needs. The firm identified urgent areas in need of drainage work and recommended a city-run stormwater drainage utility supported by monthly rates.

The recommended fees, if approved by the council, would go into effect Jan. 1.

Residential property owners would pay a flat rate of $3.89 per month, or $46.68 per year.

Commercial property owners would pay a fee based on a formula that includes the amount of impervious cover, such as roofs, concrete or nonporous driveways.

The city would compare their drainage impact to that of the average residential unit, which has 2,600 square feet of impervious cover. Commercial owners would then pay $3.89 per equivalent residential unit.

For example, a business that has 26,000 square feet of impervious cover is responsible for 10 equivalent residential units and would be charged $38.90 per month.

The fees are budgeted to bring in about $408,000 in revenue through the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The council will vote on the utility system and hold a public hearing on the fees at its 6:30 p.m Tuesday meeting at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.

Zakhary said the fees will allow the drainage fund to be self-supporting, and funding for the projects would not otherwise be available in the city's budget.

The fees would be less than those of the city of Waco, which charges residential property owners $5.41 per month; and of Hewitt, which charges $4.35.

Since no funds were previously allocated to drainage development, Zakhary said it would take multiple years of saving and planning before significant projects are able to be carried out.

“The first thing were going to have to do is we’re going to revisit what the drainage study has shown and once funds are saved we're going to start attacking each area,” he said. “There’s literally millions of dollars needed, so this is not going to be an overnight thing, but it’s a start.”