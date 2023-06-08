The city of Bellmead will host a citywide cleanup Saturday for its second year in a row. City officials said the event is part of an effort to make Bellmead a safer and more welcoming place for residents.

There will be a drive-thru set up from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., where residents can bring their waste. All participants must bring a utility bill and a corresponding driver's license as proof of residency.

There will be Frontier Waste Solutions dumpsters for general trash and two trucks for metal recycling and tire disposal set up in the civic center parking lot. Residents can bring any non-hazardous waste. Hazardous waste that will not be accepted includes paint and anything that has Freon in it.

Residents can bring up to 10 passenger-vehicle tires, off the rim.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the concept behind the community cleanup days is that they help change the culture of Bellmead and teach a valuable lesson about keeping the city clean to begin with.

He said the biggest message he wants residents to know is “compliance rather than enforcement.”

“I don't want your money. You work too hard for your money,” Zakhary said. “I just want you to clean up your yard.”

Zakhary said if the city is cleaned up, property values increase and commercial development grows.

“If you don't have a clean, safe city, commercial development is not going to come,” Zakhary said. “Commercial development in turn creates taxes, which allows us to keep property taxes at a low rate. So it's just a full cycle.”

Zakhary said at last year’s community cleanup day, a resident asked him what the catch is.

“Some people actually called me last year and said, ‘What's the catch? Is it really free? You mean it's something I can pull up on my pickup truck full of stuff, and you're going to help us unload it?’ Yeah. We're trying to. Yes. This is a cleanup event,” Zakhary said.

Bellmead Assistant City Manager Karen Evans said she thinks a majority of residents appreciate having a community cleanup day.

“We also want citizens to know that we're here, and we want to do good things, and we want to help them,” Evans said. “Because that's what this event is for, it's for the citizens.”