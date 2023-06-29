The city of Bellmead has created its first draft of a shopping cart ordinance that would implement fines for individuals who remove carts from a merchant's location and for merchants whose carts are repeatedly found outside their premises.

The ordinance asks merchants to place a placard on each shopping cart to notify shoppers they can be fined up to $500 for possessing the cart off of the store’s premises.

If code enforcement officers find shopping carts away from the store, the city will pick up the carts and take them to a holding area. Stores can then pay a fee to pick up their carts.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city will suggest stores put wheel locks on carts or implement a deposit system along the lines of one the Aldi chain uses.

At Alsi stores, customers input a quarter to check out a shopping cart, and when they have finished using it, the customer can bring the cart back and the quarter will be returned to them. An Aldi spokesperson said the system helps the store maintain its cart inventory and frees up employees to focus on other tasks.

Zakhary said if the city continues to find shopping carts from the same stores, the penalty for a corporation can be up to $2,000 per offense.

The city plans to give a 30-day grace period once the ordinance is passed. The first draft is scheduled be read and voted on during a city council meeting July 11. If it passes on first reading, the second and third readings would follow at the Aug. 8 meeting. Once it is read three times and approved, the city's standard process meant to give the community time to respond, the measure will become a city ordinance. Zakhary said he expects it to be approved at the August city council meeting.

He said for now, the draft ordinance is “nothing more than a piece of paper and a proposal by the staff … until it gets approved.”

Other Texas cities with shopping cart ordinances include Dallas, Fort Worth and many of the surrounding towns. Fort Worth’s ordinance will take effect Saturday. Like Bellmead's, the Fort Worth measure is meant to address a cleanliness and safety issue, Zakhary said.

“If it was an isolated situation where it's one or two, we wouldn't be here,” Zakhary said. “But we're finding them 15 and 20 at a time.”

He said he most common places the city has found abandoned shopping carts include the Delta Inn along Interstate 35, around Brame Park and elsewhere along Hogan Lane.

Zakhary said he expects the ordinance will affect shoppers who walk rather than those with vehicles. No matter who they are, Zakhary said the city just hopes they return the carts.