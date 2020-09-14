Beverly Hills sees new firetruck as part of firefighting upgrade

Volunteer firefighters typically respond to about two structure fires a year, in addition to numerous vehicle collisions. Zachgo said the new truck also comes with donated fire hoses and other emergency response devices, such as the jaws of life, to better help crews respond safely to different types of emergencies.

"We will now have two trucks, especially for the safety of firefighters and being in these bigger trucks, instead of the pickup-style trucks we've had," Zachgo said. "For rescues and stuff, it is going to be a lot safer for everyone on scene."

Zachgo said the firetruck is one milestone as the city looks to improve its Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. According to the city's website, the volunteer fire department holds a 6 ISO rating, a reflection of a community's local fire protection for property. The lower the rating on a scale from 1 to 10, the better fire protection and lower property insurance rates.

"We want to (get a lower rating) and that is something we are really work for," Zachgo said. "We are all getting brand new SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) thanks to breath through for structure fires, we are looking to getting new turnout gear, but we are also blessed to have other agencies help us."