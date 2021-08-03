Beverly Hills to shrink by 9.5 acres in Waco territory swap

Beverly Hills will shrink by 9.5 acres but add $3.7 million to its property tax base in a series of land swaps with the city of Waco, which completely surrounds the smaller municipality.

The changes will clean up the boundaries so individual properties are no longer split between the two cities, and will move some Waco-owned land near the former Floyd Casey Stadium site into Waco city limits. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance allowing the changes. It will get one more reading and vote by the council before it is finalized.

A malfunctioning traffic signal at Beverly Drive and New Road spurred on the new look at the dividing lines, Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The signal is in Beverly Hills, and the city of Waco assisted with the repairs.

“The cost of equipment and everything to maintain signals is really expensive and they don’t have that in-house capability, certainly” Cain said in an interview last week. “That opened up the whole discussion.”

Two traffic signals on New Road, at Beverly Drive and at Memorial Drive, will newly be in Waco, along with 17,000 square feet of right of way, easing Beverly Hills’ maintenance burden, according to Waco City Council documents.