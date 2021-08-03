 Skip to main content
Beverly Hills to shrink by 9.5 acres in Waco territory swap
Beverly Hills

Brent Bankston said his office at Bankston’s Comics on Valley Mills Drive is in the city of Waco, but much of the store is in Beverly Hills, including the front door and probably the spot where this photo was taken. A proposed redrawing of city boundaries would follow parcel lines to place the business fully in Beverly Hills, along with others nearby.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Beverly Hills will shrink by 9.5 acres but add $3.7 million to its property tax base in a series of land swaps with the city of Waco, which completely surrounds the smaller municipality.

The changes will clean up the boundaries so individual properties are no longer split between the two cities, and will move some Waco-owned land near the former Floyd Casey Stadium site into Waco city limits. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance allowing the changes. It will get one more reading and vote by the council before it is finalized.

A malfunctioning traffic signal at Beverly Drive and New Road spurred on the new look at the dividing lines, Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The signal is in Beverly Hills, and the city of Waco assisted with the repairs.

“The cost of equipment and everything to maintain signals is really expensive and they don’t have that in-house capability, certainly” Cain said in an interview last week. “That opened up the whole discussion.”

Beverly Hills

Carter Hicks works at Bankston’s Sports Memorabilia, Comics & Collectibles on South Valley Mills Drive. He is standing near the dividing line between Waco and Beverly Hills, which now passes through the store.

Two traffic signals on New Road, at Beverly Drive and at Memorial Drive, will newly be in Waco, along with 17,000 square feet of right of way, easing Beverly Hills’ maintenance burden, according to Waco City Council documents.

Waco’s territory, on the other hand, will pick up 13 acres bordered by the Floyd Casey site, Dutton Avenue, South Valley Mills Drive and Willowbrook Street. Waco owns the Floyd Casey site, which is already in Waco’s territory, and it owns the 13-acre section that will be moving from Beverly Hills to Waco jurisdiction.

There are several areas of proposed territory changes, for a net of 9.5 acres added to the city of Waco and $3.7 million in property value added to the city of Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills

The front door to Bankston's is in Beverly Hills, but the back of the shop is in the city of Waco.

Waco has plans to develop the Floyd Casey site with the local Turner Behringer firm, and moving the 13-acre section into Waco’s territory “will enable the City to maximize redevelopment of this city owned property,” according to council documents.

Once the traffic signal issues came up and staff from the two cities broached the subject, they found plenty of places to clean up the boundaries. The new city limits will follow parcel lines and rights of way, which eases administrative tasks related to property taxes.

“You don’t have to split billing, and that helps a ton,” Cain said.

Beverly Hills

Customers head into Butter My Biscuit Cafe on South Valley Mills Drive. It is in the city of Waco but is expected to be in Beverly Hills after a redrawing of city boundaries.

Several businesses on South Valley Mills Drive that back up to Connally Street, or to houses that front Connally Street, will no longer have a foot in each city. Catfish King is among them, along with a nearby car wash and Bankston’s Comics. They will be fully in Beverly Hills, like most of the other businesses along that stretch of Valley Mills.

Bankston’s, which has offered comic books, toys, sports memorabilia and other collectables for 36 years, has primarily paid taxes to Waco, with a small portion going to Beverly Hills, owner Brent Bankston said. But the tax bill is not the only time the divide has led to some oddities.

“When we were broken into many years ago, the first question the police asked was ‘what door did they go out of,’” Bankston said. “That determined whether we had to communicate with either Waco Police Department or Beverly Hills Police Department.”

Beverly Hills

Lee Bankston works in the kitchen at her Butter My Biscuit Cafe on South Valley Mills Drive. It is now in Waco, but a proposed redrawing of city boundaries would place it in Beverly Hills. Most neighboring businesses along that stretch of Valley Mills already are in Beverly Hills.

Bankston said the answer then was “Waco,” and he was grateful for the larger police department’s resources, but he has faith in both departments. The front door is in Beverly Hills, and the rest of the shop will join it, assuming the proposed changes are finalized.

The nearby game store King’s Landing and his wife Lee Bankston’s restaurant, Butter My Biscuit Cafe, in the neighboring building also will become part of Beverly Hills.

City of Beverly Hills officials did not respond Tuesday to requests for an interview.

