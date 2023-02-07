An Atlanta firm Tuesday announced plans to spend $1 billion on a high-tech paperboard recycling plant in Waco, marking a record investment for economic development here, local officials said.

Graphic Packaging International plans to break ground this spring on a 640,000-square-foot facility in Texas Central Park that will turn corrugated cardboard for consumer packaging. Production will commence in early 2025, said the Greater Waco Chamber's Kris Collins.

The company is set to hire 230 people with average pay of $65,000 plus benefits. Graphic Packaging is finalizing an economic development deal with the city of Waco, McLennan County, Waco Industrial Foundation and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

"We're really thrilled to be able to announce our first billion-dollar capital investment in the city of Waco and McLennan County," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in an interview Tuesday. "It's a really dynamic company with a global presence, and it's been a real honor to get to know the leadership of the organization, who are very intentional in rendering a really great product and also being a great community member."

Local leaders have spent a year in discussions with Graphic Packaging about building a recycling facility to serve the growing Texas market. Graphic Packaging initially approached Waco officials after consulting with state economic development officials about possible sites.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he and other local leaders had long discussions with corporate executives and visited a flagship plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He said the team made sure that the plant would not cause odor problems or other environmental issues in Waco, and he was impressed with the operation.

"They are undoubtedly committed to health and safety and value the opportunities Waco offers for community partnerships," Felton said in a statement. He described the Kalamazoo plant as "pristine," comparing it to facilities used in food production.

Graphic Packaging is a publicly traded company and one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based food service products in the U.S. and Europe.

“We are looking forward to joining the Waco community and working with the great talent base in the area. We appreciate the strong support and engagement we received from the City of Waco and McLennan County as we conducted our site selection process,” said Michael Doss, president and CEO of Graphic Packaging. “Building a new recycled paperboard mill in Waco will enhance our ability to meet growing global demand for packaging made with recycled materials.”

The $1 billion capital investment over three years is the largest economic development announcement to date, comparing favorably with Amazon's $250 million investment in a fulfillment center and Evases International's intentions to spend $200 million building an aluminum can plant.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the construction site, which was acquired from the Waco Industrial Foundation, will require infrastructure and roadway installation as construction progresses. He said the plant will become among the top five water users in Greater Waco upon completion, as well as one of the top tax revenue generators in McLennan County.

Ford said the city intends to provided treated effluent water to the plant by extending a line from the Waco Metropolitan Regional Area Sewer System plant on the Brazos River.

Collins, with the Greater Waco Chamber, said local officials met with the general contractor Graphic Packaging has chosen to build its Waco mill. She declined to name the company, but said it expressed a commitment to hire as many local subcontractors as possible.

