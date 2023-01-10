Birdwell, Anderson await committee spots as 88th Texas Legislature kicks off

AUSTIN — The 88th Texas Legislature kicked off Tuesday with McLennan County’s delegation focusing on the state’s $32.7 billion budget surplus, how to leverage it for tax relief, the southern border and Texas’ growing population and infrastructure needs.

The biennial legislative session officially started at noon, when both the Texas House of Representatives and Senate met, took roll, elected speakers and set rules that would govern their work for the next 140 days. Sen. Brian Birdwell, whose District 22 includes McLennan County, and Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, whose District 56 includes central and western McLennan County, gave interviews after the day's ceremonies. Rep. Angelia Orr, a freshman in Austin whose newly redrawn District 13 includes all of McLennan County not covered by Anderson's district, declined to give an interview.

With the Legislature in session, more formalities and procedures unlikely to garner headlines remain before the heavy lifting starts.

Birdwell said the Senate will pass a resolution laying out each committee and how many members each will have, but those positions will not be assigned for at least a week. He said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the Senate he and Gov. Greg Abbott likely will assign committee positions late next week, after their joint inauguration Jan. 17.

“That’s my estimation, not a promise,” Birdwell said.

Anderson said over the last few weeks he and other representatives have submitted their preferred committee assignments to Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican. Anderson said representatives with seniority get priority for one assignment, and he expects to serve on committees on livestock and county affairs, just like the last session.

Birdwell said he expects to keep his assignments as chair of the Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development and the Committee on Border Security, as well as his assignment to the Committee on State Affairs.

During the first day of the session, Abbott addressed the Senate and House, comparing Texas’ growing population and budget surplus to California’s population decline and budget deficit.

“Being attractive has its own challenges, with roads and everything else, but (we’re) keeping it attractive,” Birdwell said.

Birdwell and Anderson both said the governor named lowering property taxes as a top priority for the session.

“I think he intimated that property tax relief was probably the number-one thing,” Birdwell said. “Certainly border priorities and education, and a bunch of other things are going to compete for the bulk of the attention of the Legislature.”

Anderson said Abbott and Patrick have both suggested using much of the state's projected $32.7 billion budget surplus to “buy down” property taxes by providing direct state funding for schools’ maintenance and operation budgets. District-level property taxes funding that portion of schools' budgets make up about 60% of the average homeowner’s taxes, Anderson said.

“That remains to be seen," he said of how much goes toward property tax measures. "Going through the legislative process those numbers go up and down. But I think he’s definitely committed to that.”

Anderson also said he wants property tax relief extended to small businesses, which do not qualify for homestead exemptions the Legislature expanded two years ago.

Birdwell said Abbott’s immigration policies have stayed within the bounds of federal law, but he wants the federal government to contribute more manpower and funding. He said the Biden administration’s current immigration and border policies represent “malicious malfeasance” of the federal government.”

“This is not incompetence. This is deliberately failing America,” Birdwell said. “How long can we sustain what we’re doing?”

Anderson said the Trump administration purchased right of way along Texas and Arizona’s southern border and built a partial barrier. Last session, Texas bought right of way and began expanding the barrier.

“The difference there is that previously DPS couldn’t arrest illegals coming across, but once the state put up that property and put up the fence, then it became aggravated trespassing,” Anderson said.

He called the current administration’s border policies “dereliction of duty.”