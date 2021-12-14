Borderud announces reelection bid to District 3 Waco City Council seat

Waco City Council Member Josh Borderud will run for a second term in May's general election, according to a statement from his campaign.

Filing in the District 1, District 3 and mayoral races will open Jan. 19 and close Feb. 18. Election Day in the municipal races is May 7. Borderud was elected to the District 3 seat last year after John Kinnaird did not seek a fifth term in the position.

"I'm hoping to make a difference in the lives of Wacoans," Borderud said.

Borderud, a law professor who directs Baylor University's veterans clinic, estate planning clinics and trial advocacy clinic, said in a press release that his first term was a "great honor."

"If re-elected, I plan to build on our momentum of strengthening our neighborhoods, improving our infrastructure, incentivizing economic development and increasing our commitment to public safety," Borderud said in his press release.

He said the growth in District 3 was part of the reason sections of the Kendrick and Brookview neighborhoods became part of District 4 during post-census redistricting.