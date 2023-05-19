Bradley Turner grew up in a political household. The son of the late longtime Hewitt Council Member Charlie Turner, Bradley remembers sitting in a meeting his father was chairing at the old City Hall as a second grader, sipping his glass bottled 7 Up and watching “what the grown-ups do.”

“I still very, very much remember the feeling of that and thinking, ‘wow, this is so cool! It looks like a courtroom like I see on TV,’ and stuff like that,” Turner said. “So even little Brad is pretty excited, as such an honor it is.”

Despite his upbringing, Turner, 40, said he never took much interest in getting involved in local government, respecting his dad’s space and avoiding “too much Turner.” After hearing many requests, winning in the May 6 election and finding a new perspective on this chapter of life, Turner said it was surreal to be sworn in Tuesday — six months to the day after his father’s passing — to the same seat his father held for decades.

Turner grew up thinking he would be a musician, lobbyist, attorney or professor. He described his educational background as “eclectic,” studying political science and history during his undergraduate career at Baylor University. He went on to achieve three master’s degrees, in American history, environmental studies and geosciences.

Between degrees Turner went for a doctorate, finding he was miserable in the pursuit. He even worked as a gofer for a disability attorney in pursuit of a law degree.

“Nobody calls their attorney because they’re happy with whatever’s going on,” he said. “You usually see people on their worst days. And granted, you know, you make good money, but you earn it too.”

He eventually found his stride in higher education, taking on adjunct teaching jobs until he landed his current tenured position as an environmental science professor at McLennan Community College.

He said the ties between environmental studies, history and city government may not be clear at first, but their functions within the city are interconnected. Although he carries knowledge and facts passed down from his father, he also carries his own understanding of sewer and water infrastructure, safe drinking water, drainage and flooding and other ecosystem management techniques that will serve well in his council position, he said.

“History happens where environment allows, and it’s always a struggle for resource,” he said. “So history is just about the struggle of resources and power, and that always originates form environmental issues.”

'Too much Turner'

Turner said he did not consider running for city council, given the unpaid frustration of the job and his respect of his dad’s space and accomplishments. He even initially turned the idea down when approached after his dad passed, Turner said.

His father encouraged him to get involved with the city but always respected his right to be his own person, and they did not always agree politically, Turner said. He said having both run for city government would have been “too much Turner.”

“In fact, whenever people would say, ‘Oh, it’s little Charlie,’ he would stop them and say, ‘No, no, no. He’s Brad,’” Turner said.

“His first thing is he’d jokingly say, ‘Well which one of us are you trying to insult?’ … And I didn’t have a problem being little Charlie, you know, the guy was awesome. But the fact that he was so cool to do that, I wanted to let him have his space and be his own person.”

A conversation with a friend moved the needle as he weighed whether to pursue the vacant city council spot. He recognized that if one chapter is closing, it could be incorporated into the start of his own chapter, Turner said.

Filling the seat with his last name attached to it is intimidating, and any other junior council member probably would not have so many eyes watching them, Turner said.

“When I’m sitting in the seat in the room that’s dedicated to the honor of somebody who did this since before I was born, and to my knowledge is the longest (serving) mayor they had, and we have the same name and the same genetic code, it’s intimidating for me,” Turner said.

He said he does not want to let down the voters who supported him, and although he does not know all the perfect questions or carry all the city council expertise his father did, he feels qualified to serve the city in his own way.

Turning a new leaf

Turner said he loves his community and wants to support Hewitt’s leaders and city employees, coming into his term with an open mind for what is best for them. He said rather than looking too far into the future in terms of his political service, he wants to learn as much as he can and enjoy his two-year term on the council.

“The main thing I want to do is improve the quality of life of the city, and that is a moving target,” he said.

One of the first things learned in political science is that “if problems are easily solved, they’re already solved,” Turner said, and he expects to get pushback from council members and constituents on topics he hasn’t even thought of yet.

“I don’t know the full story yet, some of which I may have to learn in executive session or something like that … The main thing I want to do is make it a great place for my daughters to grow up in, for my mom to keep living in, for my in-laws to live in and of course Andrea (his wife) and I,” he said.