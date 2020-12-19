Brazos River Authority seeks more water from Whitney, Aquilla lakes to serve cities, industries

The Waco-based Brazos River Authority is seeking to squeeze more water out of two flood-control reservoirs upstream of Waco to sell to a growing customer base of cities, farms and industries.
The authority is seeking additional water supply allocations from Lake Whitney and Lake Aquilla, which are owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A bill now on the cusp of passing the U.S. Senate would authorize the studies needed to make it happen.
The Water Resources Development Act of 2020 has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is expected to pass the Senate through a reconciliation process in coming weeks. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has listed the Whitney and Aquilla projects as priorities in the bill.
The Corps built Whitney Dam on the Brazos River in 1951 for flood control and built the much smaller Aquilla Lake in 1983 on Aquilla Creek, a tributary of the Brazos River.
The Brazos River Authority, which is chartered by the state to manage the surface water of the Brazos basin, already has some water rights in both lakes to sell to wholesale customers. The agency has committed to help fund the studies, saying that the reallocations could stretch underutilized water resources that a growing state needs.
“With Texas growing like it is, it’s hard to say, ‘Go build new reservoirs,’ when you have water sitting behind a dam that already exists,” said Matt Phillips, the authority's legislative and governmental affairs manager.
At Lake Aquilla, which provides water to small users in Hill County and to the city of Cleburne, a study has already concluded that some flood capacity could be safely reallocated for water supply, yielding a dependable 2,500 acre-feet of water per year for area communities. An acre-foot is the amount of water that would cover an acre a foot deep, or 325,850 gallons.
“If you can generate a few thousand acre-feet where water supplies are relatively scarce, that’s a pretty good thing,” Phillips said.
Lake Whitney has far more potential, he said. With a total capacity of 554,203 acre-feet, it is only slightly smaller than the Brazos River Authority-owned Possum Kingdom Lake, the biggest reservoir in the vast Brazos basin stretching from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast.
Phillips declined to estimate how much Whitney water might be allocated to the Brazos River Authority, but he suggested it would dwarf the 50,000 acre-feet that it now has reserved in the lake.
“Whitney is a much bigger deal (than Aquilla), a much bigger effort,” he said. “It’s one of the largest reservoirs in the basin and it has a massive amount of its water that is considered ‘dead pool,’ or water not allocated for flood control or water supply. … The thought is that there are hundreds of thousands of acre feet that could be reshuffled to be used for water supply. That can hit a lot of customers.”
Lake Whitney also has a hydroelectric station at the dam, and the federal Southwest Power Association has reserved a portion of the lake’s depth for that purpose. One purpose of the proposed study is to determine and mitigate the effects of any reallocation on the hydroelectric operation.
If the reallocation is successful, the Brazos River Authority would be able to sell the additional water to customers far outside the immediate area by simply releasing water downstream into the Brazos River.
Under a complex “systems operation permit” that state regulators approved in 2018, the authority is allowed more flexibility in choosing the sources of water for its customers.
The need for more water became clear during the historic drought of 2011 and another drought in 2013. Those droughts forced users throughout the Brazos basin to curtail their use to ensure enough water for customers near the coast, especially Dow Chemical Co.
Municipalities were originally exempted from those “water calls,” but a lawsuit from the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau succeeded in closing those loopholes.
The Farm Bureau supports the Whitney project and others like it that maximize the use of existing reservoirs, instead of new water projects that would take farmland out of production, said Jay Bragg, the bureau's associate director for community and regulatory activities.
