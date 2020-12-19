Brazos River Authority seeks more water from Whitney, Aquilla lakes to serve cities, industries

At Lake Aquilla, which provides water to small users in Hill County and to the city of Cleburne, a study has already concluded that some flood capacity could be safely reallocated for water supply, yielding a dependable 2,500 acre-feet of water per year for area communities. An acre-foot is the amount of water that would cover an acre a foot deep, or 325,850 gallons.

“If you can generate a few thousand acre-feet where water supplies are relatively scarce, that’s a pretty good thing,” Phillips said.

Lake Whitney has far more potential, he said. With a total capacity of 554,203 acre-feet, it is only slightly smaller than the Brazos River Authority-owned Possum Kingdom Lake, the biggest reservoir in the vast Brazos basin stretching from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast.

Phillips declined to estimate how much Whitney water might be allocated to the Brazos River Authority, but he suggested it would dwarf the 50,000 acre-feet that it now has reserved in the lake.