Bridge Street plaza to go to bid soon as Elm Avenue work progresses

There are some difficulties getting to the riverfront on Elm Avenue or Bridge Street these days, as roads have been torn up for two major projects just off the east end of the Waco Suspension Bridge.
The Bridge Street right-of-way will become a pedestrian-friendly “festival street” designed to be closed off to hold events, and Elm Avenue will receive long-overdue pavement, sidewalk, lighting and sewer work. Phase one of the four-phase Bridge Street project wrapped up in July, and phase two, which includes repaving, is set to wrap up this month. Both projects are mentioned in the 2010 Imagine Waco downtown master plan as part of an effort to revitalize the northeastern side of the Brazos River in East Waco.
“There will be a resurgence of that good heartbeat, and that funky vibe that East Waco, Elm Avenue and the Bridge Street corridor is known for,” said Andrea Barefield, a Waco City Council member who represents District 1, including East Waco.
The area was historically a commercial hub and gateway to the city, she said.
“What we know as Elm and Bridge, that was the entryway into Waco and it was your main street before we had I-35," Barefield said. "That’s why if you look at Bridge Street, it aligns with the Suspension Bridge. It was bustling with commerce.”
Barefield said a significant chunk of the development in the area was destroyed in the 1953 tornado that killed more than 100 people and injured more than 500. Long before then, a flood in 1913 had swept through and destroyed existing businesses and homes on that side of the river.
“The wars, the tornado, the recession, Paul Quinn leaving,” Barefield said, referring to the departure of Paul Quinn College to Dallas in 1990, “it depends on what part of history you want to stop at.”
The 2010 city plan called for “an active, family friendly plaza as the focal point of the Elm Avenue District,” and called for the plaza to be bordered by Elm Avenue, Bridge Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. During a city council meeting last week, City Center Waco Director Megan Henderson presented updated renderings before the project goes to bid.
A segment of Mann Street will be shifted to the south, aligning it with the rest of the street across Elm Avenue, and a grassy plaza will be built at the corner of Mann and Bridge. At the corner of the two streets, there will be an outdoor stage. Farther north, there will be another shaded seating area, picnic tables and an area for food trucks. The area behind Empire Seed and the City Center Waco building and the back of the outdoor stage might become home to a mural.
The rest of Bridge Street will included shaded seating, partially-covered walkways designed to cast visually interesting shadows, and bases where sculptures can be added in later, but no funding for the sculptures has been set aside yet.
“We’re working with Creative Waco on opportunities to create installations there,” Henderson said.
Phase two will wrap up in September, and phase three, with sidewalk and pedestrian improvements, is slated to wrap up in January. Henderson said while the fourth phase is still being bid, it likely will wrap up in spring, allowing the area to open to the public by next summer.
One of the bid alternates would add a crosswalk in the 100 block of Bridge Street, near the Waco Suspension Bridge.
“If funded it would lead from the suspension bridge, across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and into the festival area and the first “front porch,” an area with seating and shade,” Henderson said. “With pedestrian safety signal enhancements, it’s a bigger ticket item than was originally anticipated, so it’s currently shown as an alternate bid item.”
City streets division manager Jim Reed updated the city council on the progress on Elm Avenue.
Phase one of the $13.2 million Elm Avenue streetscape project, which covers improvements between Hood and Clifton streets, started in the spring and is slated to wrap up early next year. Phase two, set to start in January, will overlap phase one and include vintage-style streetlights, landscaping and pedestrian walkways.
“This street project is part of an overall effort by the city of Waco to revitalize the important historical corridor in northeast Waco,” Reed said.
During the meeting, Barefield said RDBR and Barsh Construction are prioritizing subcontractors of color.
“That’s incredibly important to this, because it’s build-as-we-grow, and in a community that is majority people of color I think it’s imperative,” Barefield said.
Crews will move power and utility lines along Elm Avenue’s sidewalks into the alleys running parallel to the street, clearing the space.
Bridge Street has power and utility poles as well, but there are no alleys nearby where they can be relocated. Instead, they will be buried, a more costly solution being paid for with additional money from the city's Tax Increment Financing Zone fund.
Businesses along and near both roads have been contending with a combination of detours, confused patrons and COVID-19. One of them, Brotherwell Brewing, is caught between the two projects.
“Right now the current construction on Bridge Street has really limited access to our business, which is less than ideal, but we’re also mostly shut down by the governor due to COVID-19,” co-owner David Stoneking said.
The construction has posed a problem for people trying to access the brewery’s main entrance on Bridge Street to pick up the to-go orders Brotherwell is still permitted to fill, and he anticipates more difficulty as construction moves down Elm Avenue toward the Brazos River, Stoneking said.
“We’re in conversation with our fellow businesses here in the area, and it’s something that we’re all kind of worried about for sure,” he said.
Despite the difficulties, he is mostly excited to see the finished products.
“Dealing with the construction is always more bearable when you’ve seen the plans and you’ve seen the future ahead, and you believe, like we do, that it’s going to be a great move for the area, a great move for us individually,” Stoneking said. “Until then, construction is just one of those beasts we have to contend with.”
