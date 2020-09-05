Bridge Street plaza to go to bid soon as Elm Avenue work progresses

There are some difficulties getting to the riverfront on Elm Avenue or Bridge Street these days, as roads have been torn up for two major projects just off the east end of the Waco Suspension Bridge.

The Bridge Street right-of-way will become a pedestrian-friendly “festival street” designed to be closed off to hold events, and Elm Avenue will receive long-overdue pavement, sidewalk, lighting and sewer work. Phase one of the four-phase Bridge Street project wrapped up in July, and phase two, which includes repaving, is set to wrap up this month. Both projects are mentioned in the 2010 Imagine Waco downtown master plan as part of an effort to revitalize the northeastern side of the Brazos River in East Waco.

“There will be a resurgence of that good heartbeat, and that funky vibe that East Waco, Elm Avenue and the Bridge Street corridor is known for,” said Andrea Barefield, a Waco City Council member who represents District 1, including East Waco.

The area was historically a commercial hub and gateway to the city, she said.

“What we know as Elm and Bridge, that was the entryway into Waco and it was your main street before we had I-35," Barefield said. "That’s why if you look at Bridge Street, it aligns with the Suspension Bridge. It was bustling with commerce.”