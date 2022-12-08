Brittney Griner supporters in Waco, Baylor joyous over release from Russian prison

The Waco and Baylor University community expressed relief and prayers of thanksgiving at news Thursday that WNBA star and former Baylor University standout Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian prison more than nine months after her arrest for possessing cannabis oil.

Griner's release came in a prisoner swap between Russia and U.S. governments.

"She's safe and on her way home," President Joe Biden said from the White House, joined by Griner's wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.

Craig Nash, a Waco nonprofit official and graduate of Baylor University's Truett Seminary, has sought to raise awareness of Griner's fate through social media and a Waco prayer vigil set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

"Well, it is certainly a morning of celebration," he said.

"I woke up to the news, and I broke out in tears," said Nash. "Like many other Baylor alumni, I was always hopeful things were going on that were not being announced and broadcast. I knew her release was going to be a surprise. Now or five years from now, it was going to be a joyous occasion."

Nash and other concerned Baylor alumni had scheduled the vigil the evening of Dec. 19 at University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave. The vigil will be held but renamed "a service of celebration for the return of Brittney Griner," Nash said by phone.

Griner's return hinged on a prisoner swap involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was nicknamed the Merchant of Death.

"You know, I was just sharing with a friend of mine, ... when you have two civilized countries making trades, there are rhymes and reasons for who is swapped for whom. But when a country is led by a despot, you can throw those out the window," Nash said. "I'm just glad someone from the Baylor community was traded. I'll leave comments about who was traded to others."

News of the swap brought disappointment to those pushing to have former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan included. Nash said the celebration on Dec. 19 will include prayers for Whelan "and other prisoners around the world."

Griner became one of the biggest stars in Baylor University women's basketball history during her time here from 2009 to 2013. She set an NCAA single-season record as a freshman and was the seventh female college player in history to dunk. She led Baylor to a 40-0 record in 2011-12 and was named Associated Press player of the year. She was named Big 12 player of the year three times.

Former Baylor women's basketball player Chelsea Whitaker said she is not close friends with Griner, but considers her a sister "because we're all ex-Baylor players. When we have met, she is kind, gentle and loving."

"The bottom line is, the U.S. decided her situation was unjust, was not OK, and they made a way to get her back," said Whitaker, who received a law degree from the University of North Texas after leaving Baylor and is employed in criminal intelligence with the Dallas Police Department.

Whitaker said she, like Griner, played basketball professionally in other countries, in her case, Israel and Turkey. She said playing, travel and cultural conditions elsewhere are nothing like those in the U.S., for better or worse.

"I have a lot of opinions on that," she said. "Obviously, that is their country, and they can do what they want. Some are saying, 'You do the crime, you do the time.' But we'll never know the situation. The political climate over there is ridiculous. Women players make more money than they can here, but there is always kind of the threat of war. (Griner) got caught in between. Nobody knew what was about to go down between Russia and Ukraine. Had she, she wouldn't have gone in the first place. If the U.S. determined she was imprisoned unjustly, being used as a pawn, that's good enough for me."

Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone and and Vice President and Athletic Director Mack B. Rhoades released the following statement:

"Brittney Griner is a member of our Baylor Family, and we are extremely grateful that she is on her way back home to the United States. We praise God this day has finally come. Our hearts go out to Brittney and her family as they have endured months of separation, and we continue to pray as she recovers from this incredibly challenging time.

"While we celebrate Brittney's release, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to fellow American Paul Whelan and his family, as well as all Americans unjustly imprisoned overseas - that they will be freed and can return home safely and promptly," the statement concluded.

Baylor women's basketball Coach Nikki Collen joined the chorus of relief at Griner's freedom.

"After nearly 10 months, we are thrilled and relieved to hear the long-awaited news of BG's return," she said in a statement. "Today is the day we've been praying for, and we will continue to pray as she reunites with her family and begins recovering from her experience."

Whelan's brother David said in a statement he was "so glad" for Griner's release but also disappointed for his family. He did not fault officials for making the deal, and said the White House gave the family advance notice.

"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan," Biden said. "We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul's release."

The Associated Press reported that Griner became the most high-profile American jailed abroad, her status as an openly gay Black woman, locked up in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community, infusing elements that made hers and international story.