Bronze cattle statues on the move during Waco Suspension Bridge overhaul

The Waco Suspension Bridge highlights Indian Spring Park, a popular tourist attraction and community gathering spot. Balk confirmed the "Branding the Brazos" sculpture project is heavily photographed, with youngsters and adults alike posing alongside the pieces weighing several hundreds pounds apiece, possibly more than a thousand pounds, Balk estimated.

"Branding the Brazos" was a $1.65 million project funded in large part by Waco businessman Clifton Robinson, who contributed the first $1 million and challenged others to financially support the tribute to Waco's 19th-century days as a stop on the Chisholm Trail cattle drives from South Texas to Kansas.

The final pieces of the display were installed in December 2014. Texas sculptor Robert Summers was responsible for the works, telling the Tribune-Herald he sometimes spent 15 hours a day on pieces over eight years.

Summers included representations of Black, Hispanic and white cowboys in his bronzes. They are depicted driving longhorn cattle to the western approach to the Waco Suspension Bridge, which opened as a toll bridge in 1870.

McLennan County acquired the bridge from Waco Bridge Co. 19 years later, paying $75,000 for it. The county then sold it to the city of Waco with the stipulation the city would be responsible for its upkeep.