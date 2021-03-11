Bronze cattle statues on the move during Waco Suspension Bridge overhaul

Eight bronze longhorns seen cavorting on Lake Brazos' west bank for years have been rustled, so to speak, though they will return upon completion of the Waco Suspension Bridge's refurbishment, probably next year.
"They have been relocated to a secure location that will not be identified," Waco Senior Parks Planner Tom Balk said of their whereabouts.
Crews have reached a point in the renovation process that the oft-photographed cattle huddled near the bridge's downtown-side entrance had become a nuisance. Workers removing 2,000 linear feet of cable, enlarging the footprint of cable houses and installing anchor pins need elbow room.
The cattle had to temporarily go, though 17 other bronze pieces will stay for the duration. There are no steers to rope or wrangle, but there remain cowboys and trail drivers frozen in time to spring into action when necessary.
Gibson and Associates of Balch Springs is carrying out the $12.4 million rehabilitation, the first of its kind on this bridge in more than 100 years.
Crews undertook the cable-swapping after sinking a series of temporary piers into the river to support the span's middle during rehabilitation.
The Waco Suspension Bridge highlights Indian Spring Park, a popular tourist attraction and community gathering spot. Balk confirmed the "Branding the Brazos" sculpture project is heavily photographed, with youngsters and adults alike posing alongside the pieces weighing several hundreds pounds apiece, possibly more than a thousand pounds, Balk estimated.
"Branding the Brazos" was a $1.65 million project funded in large part by Waco businessman Clifton Robinson, who contributed the first $1 million and challenged others to financially support the tribute to Waco's 19th-century days as a stop on the Chisholm Trail cattle drives from South Texas to Kansas.
The final pieces of the display were installed in December 2014. Texas sculptor Robert Summers was responsible for the works, telling the Tribune-Herald he sometimes spent 15 hours a day on pieces over eight years.
Summers included representations of Black, Hispanic and white cowboys in his bronzes. They are depicted driving longhorn cattle to the western approach to the Waco Suspension Bridge, which opened as a toll bridge in 1870.
McLennan County acquired the bridge from Waco Bridge Co. 19 years later, paying $75,000 for it. The county then sold it to the city of Waco with the stipulation the city would be responsible for its upkeep.
The firm that supplied the original steel cables for Waco's Suspension Bridge later was responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge, which opened 13 years later. The cables were replaced in a major overhaul by a Missouri firm in 1914. They were stronger than the originals but over time have stretched imperceptibly and weakened, said Patrick Sparks with Sparks Engineering.
He serves as a consultant to the city on this project.
Balk said Waco will sell for scrap all but about 200 feet of the 2,000-foot cable being replaced. Salvaged steel will become commemorative items.
10 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WACO SUSPENSION BRIDGE