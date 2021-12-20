Baylor-Waco basketball deal opens door to performing arts center, STEAM center

A memorandum of understanding the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday with Baylor University for a $185 million basketball venue will also set in motion a broader riverfront partnership with the goal of a performing arts center and a science and technology center.
The council will vote on the nonbinding agreement along with multiple contracts for design and consulting work at Tuesday's 6 p.m. meeting.
The Baylor Board of Regents approved the outline of the deal on Monday and appointed a committee to work with the city, Both sides are set to negotiate and execute a final contract by March 1, with work on the arena set to begin in June and end in 2024.
The initial phase of the partnership would build a new 7,000-seat basketball arena next to Clifton Robinson Tower on University Parks Drive that will double as a city-run concert venue. It also includes 600 spaces of structured public parking along with a hotel and nearby restaurants.
The city will seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funds to support the arena, including the parking garages and improvements to the riverwalk between Franklin Avenue and Baylor Law School.
City officials said future phases of the partnership would result in about $700 million in public, private and university spending in the downtown riverfront area. That would include a $100 million addition to Catalyst Urban Development's ongoing riverfront project, in addition to a performing arts center costing at least $80 million, city officials said.
Under the proposed deal, Baylor would promise the city $20 million over 10 years to help fund the performing arts center.
The university would also give the city $500,000 to help launch a center for science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The council this year voted to purchase the Doris Miller YMCA facility 1020 Elm Ave. for $2.7 million in June with plans to use the building as the area's new community center, replacing Bledsoe-Miller.
“We’ve done some ground work on these projects, and I suspect in the year ahead we’ll further those projects,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said of the later-phase projects. “Baylor’s financial commitment to these projects, I think, was a positive and important solidification of their commitment to our community.”
“We are in the process of researching best practices around that right now,” Meek said.
The location and size of the proposed performing arts center hasn’t been determined yet, and City Manager Bradley Ford said he would bring a report on the project to council in early 2022. The city hired consulting firm Keen Independent Research in fall 2019 to conduct a study gauging what kind of multipurpose cultural building located in downtown would best suit Waco’s needs.
The Waco City Council will also vote on several related contracts on Tuesday:
- A $3.36 million contract with AECOM Technical Services, the architect on the basketball pavilion project, for architecture and design work for a 435-space parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue and improvements along the riverwalk.
- A $60,000 a contract with OVG Facilities, a Los Angeles-based company for consulting services. The group will help city staff develop plans for everything from security procedures to booking acts and make recommendations on furniture and equipment for the new facility.
- A $497,000 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, to collect data about pedestrian traffic and parking in downtown and how planned redevelopment will impact both. The planning and design consultants will also advise Baylor and Catalyst Urban Development, the firm handling the mixed-use riverfront development planned for several nearby blocks of downtown Waco and part of the pavilion project, during development.
