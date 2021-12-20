Baylor-Waco basketball deal opens door to performing arts center, STEAM center

A memorandum of understanding the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday with Baylor University for a $185 million basketball venue will also set in motion a broader riverfront partnership with the goal of a performing arts center and a science and technology center.

The council will vote on the nonbinding agreement along with multiple contracts for design and consulting work at Tuesday's 6 p.m. meeting.

The Baylor Board of Regents approved the outline of the deal on Monday and appointed a committee to work with the city, Both sides are set to negotiate and execute a final contract by March 1, with work on the arena set to begin in June and end in 2024.

The initial phase of the partnership would build a new 7,000-seat basketball arena next to Clifton Robinson Tower on University Parks Drive that will double as a city-run concert venue. It also includes 600 spaces of structured public parking along with a hotel and nearby restaurants.

The city will seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funds to support the arena, including the parking garages and improvements to the riverwalk between Franklin Avenue and Baylor Law School.