Burn ban enacted for dry, windy McLennan County

McLennan County Commissioners voted Tuesday to put in place a countywide burn ban to counteract the extra risk that has arrived with dry, windy weather.

Worsening drought conditions around much of Texas have prompted several countywide burn bans, Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said Tuesday. Rainfall totals were nearly 4 inches below normal in Waco last year, Sellers said. Rainfall measured less than 1 inch in November, when the normal is 2.71 inches.

The Texas A&M Forest Service listed 73 counties with outdoor burn bans in place as of Tuesday, including McLennan County.

No rain is in the area's forecast the next seven days, but Sellers is predicting wind gusts in Central Texas up to 30 miles per hour. Combined with dry grass made even more dry by the weekend's light frost, fire becomes more of a hazard.

The burn ban means no burning in barrels, hoppers or semi-enclosed containers. It does not apply to grills, barbecue pits and smokers used for food preparation and well attended. Open grills and smokers are outlawed, as is the outdoor use of welders and cutting torches without suppression equipment.