Businesses feel sting of 'mall-to-mall' road surgery on Loop 340

A vehicle pulling up to State Highway 6 at Woodway Drive on Monday would see three orange-and-black signs stating that road work along the highway continues for three miles, the right lane is closed and utility work looms.

It was as if the Texas Department of Transportation was rubbing it in.

Make no mistake, the $55 million "mall-to-mall" project will inflict pain on motorists and businesses alike. Webber, the Houston company upgrading I-35 through Waco, is streamlining that stretch of State Highway 6, also called West Loop 340, between Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace.

The work is meant to improve traffic flow along the corridor that includes car dealerships on Waco's "Motor Mile," as well as the Legends Crossing mixed-use development, and the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

An entrance to Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, at Broad Avenue and Loop 340, appears to have lost a shoving match with a rock slide.

"Today is the first day they closed Broad down, and it will stay closed maybe a week," said dealership general manager Ted Teague. "They're doing a pretty good job of making us accessible, but closing Broad down makes it inconvenient for all the businesses behind us, Shelton Plumbing and Darden Building Supplies. But communication between contractor, the city and us has been really good. We get forewarning of what's going to happen."

Teague said not all dealerships must endure having heavy equipment parked in their driveway, digging and stirring up dust, but he doubts any business along West Loop 340 will escape unscathed as traffic patterns change.

"I know Mr. Karr has been affected," said Teague, referencing Richard Karr Motors at 900 W. Loop 340. "Where they've been trenching out a ditch in front of my place, they've been trenching in his parking lot. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sales in general, we're good. Business is good. We're selling roughly 200 new and used cars month in and month out, making a nice living. We're keeping the sales people happy."

Karr Motors did not return calls seeking comment.

James Barron, general sales manager at Jeff Hunter Toyota, 1440 W. Loop 340, said "other than a couple of wrecks" life in the construction zone has remained uneventful. He said he did not know if the accidents were related to construction, but believes the project benefits dealerships long term.

"Oh, absolutely," he said. "It will make life simple for us."

The project will add continuous frontage roads, add U-turn bridges, reconfigure entrance and exit ramps, and reconstruct existing bridges, according to a TxDOT press release explaining its design and goals.

"These are all good changes that need to happen. We've seen a lot of accidents on that road, and we hate to see people getting hurt," said Claire McDonald, president of Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340. "Our business is great. Waco is growing, and we're growing right along with it."

Though the project carries the "mall-to-mall" name, Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace are not really the main characters, John Habermann, a Texas A&M Transportation Institute research engineer, told the Tribune-Herald. Habermann has served as a consultant to TxDOT since 2013.

"Movement between the two malls will pretty much stay open the whole time," Habermann said. "The most concentrated work will involve construction bridges over railroad tracks for the new service roads. Once this is complete, traffic won't have to get on Highway 6, then immediately get off.

"They can stay on the service road from Bagby Avenue to Waco Drive."

TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith provided updates Monday, saying in an email "the contractor is making significant progress as they continue work along State Highway 6. The U-turns at Bagby Avenue are set to be complete in early June, providing increased mobility for traffic in the area."

Smith said crews will work at night, and motorists can expect closures within the project corridor the next few weeks related to completing U-turns.

Next week, the contractor will begin drainage work along Exchange Parkway that will last through May and into early June, Smith said. Waco's new Amazon fulfillment center is located at 2000 Exchange Parkway. It will employ a thousand people making at least $15 an hour when it opens.

Asked about keeping business informed, Smith said, "TxDOT reaches out to impacted businesses on a weekly basis. The utility work within the project corridor is being conducted by the city of Waco, and the city and TxDOT communicate regularly to coordinate on the various work being performed."

The project is scheduled to continue through early 2024.

