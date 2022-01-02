Buyer looming for The Containery in downtown Waco

The Containery's colors have not changed, but ownership has. TFNB Your Bank For Life, which financed construction, foreclosed on the property in June, claiming 4th & Jackson LLC defaulted on a loan of more than $4.4 million.

Glime, previously hired by Wetterman to find tenants, turned his attention to marketing the entire building at a price of $6.5 million.

That price has not changed, Glime said last week.

In June, Glime told the Tribune-Herald, "I've talked with architects, designers and other artistic folks in town, and we've come up with a couple of ideas for maintaining the uniqueness and eclectic nature of The Containery.

"Dissatisfaction with the color has been brought up by the city, but everyone has been open in talking this through. Everyone wants what's best for the property," Glime said.

Suggestions had included cloaking The Containery with murals, ivy or creative landscaping, he said at the time.

Asked last week if the colors would change under new ownership, Glime said he would prefer not to answer that question at this time.