Cameron Park neighborhood has several questions before housing development moves in next door

Neighbors of a proposed 151-home development bordering Cameron Park gathered Tuesday to air their grievances with the Turner Behringer project and compile their questions and concerns for Waco City Council.

Cameron Park Neighborhood Association members met in groups at the Cameron Park Clubhouse and then held a brainstorming session led by association President Jeannine McMeans, who took down questions about how the development could affect traffic, the environment, stormwater runoff and Cameron Park’s status as a tourism draw and community asset onto butcher paper taped to the front wall.

She said she and her neighbors do not want to stop development forever, she said. They just want to pause.

“It’s an urban development right next to a historic park, so we’re saying ‘Let’s consider park preservation, let’s really plan thoughtfully about this.’” McMeans said.

Residents discussed conducting a citywide petition because of the park’s importance to the community as a whole.

“Everyone uses the park, so everyone needs to be aware of the changes that could be taking place,” McMeans said.

The Waco Plan Commission voted to recommend rezoning the 36-acre property during a May 24 meeting where many of the same Cameron Park neighborhood residents came to speak in opposition of the move. The city council will have the final say on whether to grant the Planned Unit Development zoning designation developers are seeking, which would allow denser development than typical residential zoning.

The developers' proposal calls for most of the site to be filled with single-family residential homes. It is bordered by the Waco Center for Youth, Park Lake Drive, Cameron Park and a neighborhood extending to Adeline and Holiday drives.

Lot sizes will range between 2,100 square feet and more than 8,000 square feet, with an overall density of 4.2 housing units per acre. The application lists 34 yardless homes with garages located in the rear, 39 with lawns and rear garages, and another 78 with garages in front.

Resident Steve O’Connor said traffic comes to a stop when trash trucks move through on Adeline Drive and Greenwood Drive, the road that would connect an existing neighborhood to the new one.

“You’re adding another 500 to 600 cars coming through there, and nobody’s going anywhere,” O’Connor said.

He also said he is worried about the development putting too much pressure on the sewer system.

Greta Knoll said she and her group looked at runoff into a gully at the end of Park Lake Drive, on the side of the development opposite the Greenwood connection, which she said is full of trash. Knoll also said the intersection of Greenwood with Wilson Avenue, the cross-street nearest the development site, already has a tendency to flood.

Lauren Woodruff compared Cameron Park to Zilker Park in Austin, and said the development could damage the park’s appeal as a tourist destination.

“We’ve got lots of places to build,” Woodruff said.

Madeleine Heritage said the developers have promised a homeowners association will prevent on-street parking in new development, but she is worried that will lead people to park in her neighborhood instead.

“That just put the problem on us,” Heritage said.

She also said she does not want a homeowners association.

“We’re asking the city council to have some control instead of putting it in the lap of the developers,” McMeans said.

The site is owned by Shane Turner, Cody Turner and Todd Behringer, of Turner Behringer, according to Turner Behringer Director of Development Jonathan Garza.

“We are currently working on getting a traffic impact analysis done. We’ve had a tree survey,” Garza said. “Items like drainage studies happen later in the development process.”

The subdivision’s map shows entry points from Park Lake Drive on one side and Greenwood Drive on the other.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said the project ticks a lot of boxes set out by a recent housing study the city of Waco commissioned, which lists higher density developments and green space as priorities.

“Our opinion is it does provide more protection for the park and it’s got more green space, it’s got a variety of housing types,” Peters said.

Peters said after 21 years in planning he has seen disagreements much worse than this.

“I do feel like the neighborhood and the developer have been real thoughtful about giving input, and I feel like the developer has been really responsive,” Peters said.

He said the developer removed an entry point into the neighborhood at Adeline Drive and added some roundabouts in response to worries about traffic.

Peters said the developers need to pay for a traffic study, but the city must approve the third-party consultant they choose. The plan commission also voted to require a sewer study and a dust mitigation plan to tamp down on dust during construction.

Peters said if people start parking in the neighborhood, the Waco City Council could vote to make it illegal, but only after it becomes a nuisance.

The traffic analysis will be submitted with the final application to the Plan Commission. The project must also have a stormwater mitigation plan that ensures the amount of rain runoff in the area does not increase because of new construction.

Peters said Turner Behringer proposed expanding a pond on the property into a stormwater basin.

The Waco City Council is scheduled to vote on the preliminary application on June 21.

