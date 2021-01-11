Cameron Park reopens after crews clean up trees snapped by snowfall

By 3 p.m. it became clear that most of the 416-acre park would have to close as more people came to the park to enjoy the fluke snowfall. As the crew arrived, workers could hear more limbs snapping in the distance.

“We were going to close each individual park, Circle Point, Lovers Leap, Mouth of the Bosque, but then we were getting so much traffic trying to clear limbs that we had to make the call to shut the park down so we could clear trees without vehicular traffic and no cars getting struck by falling limbs,” Orrson said.

The trees weren’t alone. Ligustrum, cane and bamboo that grows along the roadways bent under the weight of the snow and began to hang in the roads, blocking it even more and occasionally breaking until the snow melted. Cook said snow refroze on some roads, complicating the situation further.

Orrson said the last call about a blocked roadway came in around 9 p.m. Sunday. A crew of six people worked until sundown Sunday clearing trees from Cameron Park, plus 14 other downed trees on roadways throughout the city. The parks department temporarily dumped the trees in an empty city parking lot at Riverbend Ballpark, and will take the debris to Waco Regional Landfill once the weather improves.