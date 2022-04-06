Cameron Park Zoo battens down hatches to protect birds from avian flu confirmed in Texas

Keepers at Cameron Park Zoo are moving birds out of their exhibits and covering enclosures to protect them from a highly contagious strain of avian influenza recently spotted in Texas.

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture, reported in January that a dangerous strain of avian influenza had been found in an American wigeon in South Carolina. Since then, avian flu has been found in commercial poultry farms, backyard chicken flocks and wild bird populations in 23 more states. On April 2 it surfaced in Texas, where it infected a commercial flock of pheasants, quail and ducks, according to the USDA and Texas Animal Health Commission.

At Cameron Park Zoo, birds including the guineafowl and red crested turaco in the African aviary will be moved into their night houses. Exhibits that allow birds to wander more freely, including those in the Brazos River Country section of the zoo, will be protected from contact with wild birds by mesh and tarps to prevent wild birds from contaminating the exhibits. Zoo veterinarian James Kusmierczyk said the flu spreads along bird migration patterns.

“You can see seasonality to it,” Kusmierczyk said. “They’ll congregate, spread the virus and then as they migrate they’ll bring it along with them.”

From there it spreads from wild birds to domesticated or commercial birds through physical contact between birds, or contact with infected feces or mucus. Outbreaks in commercial operations usually lead to mass euthanasia of birds to prevent spread among a population in tight, cramped conditions.

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus. Officials said bird flu does not jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A resident population of vultures in Waco hangs out in the zoo’s enclosures on a regular basis. Kusmierczyk said there have been several cases of infected vultures in Florida, but none reported in Texas so far.

Kusmierczyk said the zoo can test birds for the virus if they show symptoms like lethargy and decreased appetite, but all of the zoo’s waterfowl like ducks and flamingos are at higher risk because they are often asymptomatic.

“At some point it’s going to end,” Kusmierczyk said of the moves indoors. “This is a temporary measure to protect our birds.”

Zoo Director Johnny Binder said this marks the first time in the zoo’s history it has had to take these measures to protect its birds from avian flu.

Kusmierczyk said avian flu is a constant presence like the strains that can infect humans, and it’s just a matter of whether a virulent strain gains traction. There have been less-contagious strains of avian flu in other states in the last several years, but Texas has not reported any in at least a decade, he said.

“It’s been more of an issue in recent years, just because of the question of whether or not we’re able to detect it easier or there’s just more of concern about spread to the commercial industry,” Kusmierczyk said.

Experts say the virus can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.

So far, no outbreaks have been reported at zoos, but there have been wild birds found dead that had the flu. For example, a wild duck that died in a behind-the-scenes area of the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, tested positive last month, zoo spokesperson Ryan Bickel said.

When bird flu cases are found in poultry, officials order the entire flock to be killed because the virus is so contagious. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that zoos might be able to avoid that by isolating infected birds and possibly euthanizing a small number of them.

Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said she is optimistic after talking with state and federal regulators.

"They all agree that ordering us to depopulate a large part of our collection would be the absolute last-ditch effort. So they're really interested in working with us to see what we can do to make sure that we're not going to spread the disease while also being able to take care of our birds and not have to euthanize," Woodhouse said.

The National Aviary in Pittsburgh — the nation's largest — is providing individual health checks for each of its roughly 500 birds. Many already live in large glass enclosures or outdoor habitats where they do not have direct exposure to wildlife, said Dr. Pilar Fish, the aviary's senior director of veterinary medicine and zoological advancement.

