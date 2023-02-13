The Cameron Park Zoo lost a long-time resident Monday as Donna, a 25-year-old North American black bear, lost her battle to skin cancer.

Donna, who had lived in the zoo's Brazos River Country exhibit for 18 years, was euthanized Monday after she was diagnosed in July with squamous cell carcinoma, according to a city news release.

Cameron Park Zoo deputy director Duane Hills said zookeepers care greatly about the animals they help, and they will miss Donna.

“We certainly mourn her loss," he said. "It’s a sad day for many here at the Cameron Park Zoo."

Donna had been successfully treated in 2019 for breast cancer. Following the carcinoma diagnosis, zoo veterinary staff sought to avoid severe side effects, excessive stress on the animal and staff safety hazards, by using an experimental vaccine treatment rather than radiation or chemotherapy.

A cancer vaccine produced by Torigen Pharmaceuticals was made from Donna’s tumor cells and injected once a week starting in August. The treatment showed early signs of success, appearing to slow the progress of the tumor.

Zoo care staff added mats to soften her bed, specially prepared easily chewable meals, allowed her overnight access to the outside exhibit when possible and fed her some of her favorite snacks, including donuts, pudding and mayonnaise, city officials said.

Donna’s comfort was ensured and her quality of life closely monitored. After seeing a decline in the bear’s quality of life, zoo management made the decision to relieve her pain and suffering with "humane euthanasia," a news release stated.

Hills said there are no formalized plans yet to find a new black bear, but there is a process in place to obtain new animals. Cameron Park Zoo has another male black bear, Mowgli, who was orphaned as a cub and came to the zoo in 2020 after the death of Balou, an elderly male who like Mowgli was named after a "Jungle Book" character.

Hills said will Mowgli will notice the loss of Donna but will remain at the zoo.

Hills said zoos are cooperatively managed, meaning that they exchange animals. Accredited zoos participate in Species Survival Plan programs, which determine how animals are matched and bred, which can also help with long-term population management, species health and sustainability. Then animals are matched up with zoos based on the availability of space and a zoo’s qualifications.

Animals most often come from other zoos, Hills said.

Some animals end up in zoos as rescue animals because they are deemed unable to return to the wild, Hills said. He said many black bears come from other zoos and are deemed nuisance animals, which have been fed by and become habituated to people. Animals that have lived in close contact with people can lose their natural fear of humans, creating a dangerous environment for the people and the animal, he said.

Other animals end up in zoos when they have been injured and cannot be released to the wild following rehabilitation, Hills said.