Cameron Park Zoo penguin exhibit, vet center get ceremonial kickoff

Cameron Park Zoo ceremonially kicked off construction on a new penguin exhibit and a new educational and veterinary complex Thursday morning with a celebratory groundbreaking.

The wind and cold that greeted the event would have had the warm-weather penguins that will live in the exhibit taking refuge indoors. But city of Waco officials and employees, members of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and McLennan County officials gathered for the groundbreaking in a zoo pavilion stocked with hot cocoa, coffee and overhead space heaters.

“It’s obvious that each of you love your zoo, to come out and brave the weather like this,” zoo Director Johnny Binder said. “It’s because of the commitment of each and every one of you that we’re able to embark on these critical and exciting projects for Cameron Park Zoo.”

The two construction projects are the highlights of an expansion funded in part by a $14.5 million bond issue voters approved in 2019. The overall budget, pitched at $15.3 million, now stands at between $22 million and $25 million.

The Waco City Council approved an $897,000 amendment to the city’s contract with Jacobe Brothers Construction, the construction manager hired for the penguin exhibit, for site demolition and utility work related to the project. A final cost for the exhibit has not been set, but the city last estimated it will cost between $6 million and $8 million.

The council also approved a $14.7 million agreement with John W. Erwin General Contractor for the education center and veterinary hospital.

The penguin exhibit, slated for completion in the summer of 2024, will house black-footed South African penguins, an endangered species well suited to Central Texas’ climate. The exhibit will include a large pool and indoor areas where guests can observe the penguins.

“It will further Cameron Park Zoo’s commitment to conservation of critically endangered species,” Binder said. “We will see these unique birds in a large natural habitat that’s going to look very similar to their home in South Africa.”

Binder said the exhibit will allow guests to watch the penguins swim, or “fly under water,” as well as view them in their indoor night houses. Guests can also schedule one-on-one visits with the penguins.

The education and veterinary centers will be part of the same complex near the zoo's front gate, but the educational spaces and the veterinary spaces will not be connected by doors or hallways.

The veterinary center will house surgical suites, a pharmacy and spaces tailored for various kinds of animals, including aquatic animals, reptiles and others that require controlled environments.

The education center will contain classrooms, offices and spaces available for rent.

If the penguins were already in Waco for Thursday's ceremony, they would have been in their indoor space taking shelter from the cold, zoo society Executive Director Terri Cox said.

Derrick Oltmann, interim facilities director for the city of Waco, said the architectural firm Perkins and Will has provided valuable services for the project.

“These projects are a labor of love for many, many people who have spent countless hours envisioning, brainstorming, promoting and elaborating, specifying and drawing to bring them to this moment,” Oltmann said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said County Commissioner Will Jones, city staff, the city council, the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and many others have played a part in the projects, calling it a “team sport.”

“There’s a long legacy of members of this community ensuring that Waco is home to a world class zoo,” Meek said.