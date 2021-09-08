Cameron Park Zoo reports attendance rebound, higher retail, food sales

She said conservation efforts have gone on through the pandemic, and while zoo staff could not travel to Borneo and other sites to assist, the zoo has been able to keep donating to conservation efforts.

“Really the whole reason zoos exist is to promote conservation for wild species, so having those donations was really, really important to us,” Cox said.

She said she also suspects families were drawn to the zoo as a relatively safe, outdoor activity. This year’s Brew at the Zoo fundraiser will run Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, with 500 guests allowed per night. Cox said there will be live music in multiple parts of the park to encourage guests to spread out.

Cox said the zoo society took in more than $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to keep the zoo functioning and pay employees who could not come to work. The society also applied for a $79,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan and loan forgiveness to keep paying workers through the shutdown.

“Those people were still paid their salaries, and that’s pretty remarkable for a nonprofit organization, so we were happy to get that,” Cox said.