The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society’s executive director, Terri Cox, will retire at the end of the month, after 30 years at the zoo.

The zoo society announced Cox’s decision in a press release Thursday, a day after the city announced Zoo Director Johnny Binder also plans to retire from his position at the end of the month. She helped raise money in support of the zoo's move to become the Cameron Park Zoo and joined its staff as a buyer for the Zootique gift shop when the new zoo opened in 1993. She worked in a variety of roles before retiring in 2019 to take the executive director position at the zoo society.

Cox said she and Binder decided to exit together. His career also spanned the opening of the Cameron Park Zoo. Cox said she plans to keep volunteering with the zoological society’s events and conservation efforts.

“Everyone knows I’m just a phone call away,” Cox said. “I’m always willing to help. The zoo is a part of me.”

After Cox and Binder designed the zoo’s herpetarium together, she became the zoo’s reptile curator. She had worked 15 years as programs and exhibits curator when she shifted to the zoo society role.

“The Society is forever grateful for Johnny and Terri’s contributions to the Zoo and wishes them the best in their future endeavors,” a press release announcing the retirement says.

The city reorganized the zoo’s leadership structure in 2018, after former zoo Director Jim Fleshman resigned under pressure. Under the new structure, the city of Waco assumed control of zoo operations and the zoo society’s role was scaled back to fundraising, the zoo membership program, conservation efforts, education and marketing.

Cox said Kristi Webb, the zoo’s memberships and special events manager, will take over as interim executive director after she steps down.

The retirements come as the city and the zoo society are in the midst of renegotiating the contract defining their relationship. Last month, Waco City Council voted to extend contract negotiations between the two entities for a fourth time.