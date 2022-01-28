Candidate files for at-large Waco ISD board seat

A Waco investment advisor on Friday became the first to file for the at-large Waco Independent School District trustee seat recently vacated by Cary DuPuy.

Angelo Ochoa, 42, filed the day after the Waco ISD board officially called the special election for the seat. It will be on the May 7 ballot, along with other city and school board races.

Ochoa, who works for Disciplined Investors LLC, is seeking to fill the two years left in DuPuy's term. DuPuy announced his resignation from the board in November.

Two other Waco ISD seats are open in the May 7 general election, while the city of Waco has three open seats in addition to a special election that has yet to be called for an additional council seat.

Waco ISD

District 4: Jonathan Grant, 50, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc., and Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 36, a case coordinator for Callahan & King Law, have filed for the seat now held by board President Angela Tekell. Tekell has said she is not seeking reelection after 12 years on the board.