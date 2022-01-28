Candidate files for at-large Waco ISD board seat

A Waco investment advisor on Friday became the first to file for the at-large Waco Independent School District trustee seat recently vacated by Cary DuPuy.
Angelo Ochoa, 42, filed the day after the Waco ISD board officially called the special election for the seat. It will be on the May 7 ballot, along with other city and school board races.
Ochoa, who works for Disciplined Investors LLC, is seeking to fill the two years left in DuPuy's term. DuPuy announced his resignation from the board in November.
Two other Waco ISD seats are open in the May 7 general election, while the city of Waco has three open seats in addition to a special election that has yet to be called for an additional council seat.
Waco ISD
District 4: Jonathan Grant, 50, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc., and Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 36, a case coordinator for Callahan & King Law, have filed for the seat now held by board President Angela Tekell. Tekell has said she is not seeking reelection after 12 years on the board.
District 5: Emily Iazzetti, 36, a Baylor University adjunct professor in journalism, public relations and new media, is the only person who has filed for election to the seat she now holds. The board appointed her to the position Aug. 31 after longtime District 5 trustee Allen Sykes resigned in July. Iazzetti, who has lived six years in the district, is running for a full three-year term.
Waco City Council
District 1: Incumbent Andrea Jackson, a nonprofit executive director, filed this week for a third two-year term representing the district that includes East Waco.
District 3: Incumbent Josh Borderud, an attorney, is seeking a second term for the district representing southwest Waco and the Austin Avenue corridor.
Mayor: Incumbent Dillon Meek, an attorney, is seeking a second term in the at-large mayor's seat.
District 2: The city council is expected Tuesday to call a special election to fill the remaining year of the term that Hector Sabido won in May 2021. Sabido stepped down five months later, citing work commitments. At least two residents plan to file for the seat. Armando Arvizu, who works for Divine Home Care, and Tiffany Vidaña, a Waco ISD substitute teacher, have said they will seek the position.
Filing for the general election seats will close Feb. 18, while the filing deadline for the special election seats will continue until March 7.
Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by April 26.