Caution critical as virus cases pick up with start of school

The local COVID-19 case count has picked up since Baylor University returned from summer break, and local officials said another bump is likely as more K-12 students return to classrooms.

The Region 12 Education Service Center is helping about 85 schools prepare for the school year, CEO Jerry Maze said during a press conference Wednesday with other local leaders. Education is by its nature a large group activity, but schools have made their best effort to enforce mask wearing and social distancing and up their sanitizing game.

“The one thing we know is that when we get people back together in large groups, the number of cases goes up,” Maze said. “So, how do you manage that? But I’m here to say your school districts have done and continue to do an excellent job of following everything the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines have given us, and everything the medical community has given us about what to expect about this virus and how best to keep it contained.”

Maze said close-contact sports including football will present another challenge, and he does not know of any districts planning to conduct tests before games.