Census: Hispanics gain ground in McLennan County as white population shrinks

Hispanics and racial minorities drove a decade of growth for McLennan County, while the non-Hispanic white majority shrank, new data from the 2020 Census show.
The county added 25,673 people in the 2010s, an increase of 10.9%, the U.S. Census Bureau said. McLennan County's 2020 population was 260,579.
The census information will be used in coming months for redistricting at the local, state and Congressional level, and will help determine funding on transportation and social services.
In addition to county-level statistics, this release includes raw data that will take weeks to analyze for redistricting purposes, said Mike Morrison, a former Waco mayor and law professor who serves as a redistricting consultant for the city of Waco and other local entities.
So far, county-level data shows trends roughly in line with other urban counties in Texas, a state that has seen more numeric growth than any other. Texas added 4 million people since 2010, a 16% increase that was mostly due to minority populations.
The 10.9% growth in McLennan County trailed the explosive growth of counties around Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. It also fell behind Brazos and Bell Counties, midsize counties that saw growth rates around 20%. Meanwhile, many rural counties lost population, including Limestone and Falls Counties, which both fell by about 5%.
"I would say McLennan County is on par with most of Texas," said Jeremy Rhodes, director of research and community impact for Prosper Waco, a nonprofit consortium focusing on income, health and education. "We're not standing out in any significant way from the rest of Texas.
"As the Census Bureau releases more data ... we'll know a little more about the story the data is telling. We have to be thinking about how our policies can be the policies of equity for multiple groups of people. This is not white, small-town Texas anymore."
In fact, the number of non-Hispanic whites dropped in both absolute and relative terms. That category dropped by 7,562 people, or 5.6%. Its share of the total population dropped from 69.8% to 60% of the total population.
McLennan County's ethnic diversity continued to increase in the 2010s as it did in the 2000s. The census data show:
- 13,116 Hispanics added, more than half of the total increase. Hispanics now account for 26.3% of the county's population.
- 2,751 more people identifying as Black only, an increase of 7.9%. Given the overall population increase, Blacks account for 14.4% of the population, down from 14.8% in 2010.
- 1,790 more Asians, a 55.6% increase. Asians now account for 1.9% of the population.
- 1,038 additional American Indians, a 70.5% increase.
Large increases were also noted in the number of people identifying as "some other race" or "two or more races." Rhodes said it's too early to tell how much of the growth in those categories is due to more mixed-race McLennan County residents or more people willing to identify as mixed-race.
"It obviously speaks to increasing interracial relations, more interracial children being born, and an increasing willingness to identify as more than one ethnicity," he said.
Future releases of data will also provide more information to data on the city, census tract and census block level.
Chelsea Schultz, interim director of the Waco Planning Organization, said census releases haven't yet answered the question of whether Greater Waco will qualify as a "transportation management area," which brings more state and federal funding for transportation.
The 10.9% growth rate reinforces why we’ve been preparing for potential designation as a Transportation Management Area, which includes urbanized areas with populations greater than 200,000," she said in an email response. "In 2017, our urbanized area population was 186,293."
The U.S. Department of Transportation could make the designation decision in spring or summer 2002, Schultz said.