Census: Hispanics gain ground in McLennan County as white population shrinks

Large increases were also noted in the number of people identifying as "some other race" or "two or more races." Rhodes said it's too early to tell how much of the growth in those categories is due to more mixed-race McLennan County residents or more people willing to identify as mixed-race.

"It obviously speaks to increasing interracial relations, more interracial children being born, and an increasing willingness to identify as more than one ethnicity," he said.

Future releases of data will also provide more information to data on the city, census tract and census block level.

Chelsea Schultz, interim director of the Waco Planning Organization, said census releases haven't yet answered the question of whether Greater Waco will qualify as a "transportation management area," which brings more state and federal funding for transportation.

The 10.9% growth rate reinforces why we’ve been preparing for potential designation as a Transportation Management Area, which includes urbanized areas with populations greater than 200,000," she said in an email response. "In 2017, our urbanized area population was 186,293."

The U.S. Department of Transportation could make the designation decision in spring or summer 2002, Schultz said.

