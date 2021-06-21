Census, redistricting delays could scramble Waco's election calendar in 2022

“Let’s assume that your population is close to the ideal,” Morrison said to District 4 Councilwoman Kelly Palmer. “You might still see some significant change as we move people in from one side and move people out of the other side.”

The state will have final Census data in August and the county will have updated numbers at the end of September. Morrison said it’s possible for the city to redistrict before the next election, but it will require a tight turnaround.

“There are some things that I can do that will help get us there, but in doing that we may have to do things 90% of the way we wish we could,” Morrison said.

District 3 Councilman Josh Borderud said he hoped the council would “never again” resort to holding an election in November. But he asked Morrison if nonpartisan elections in 2022 were likely to happen on schedule in May, and whether or not those districts would likely be reworked.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I could give you an opinion, but it would be worth just what you paid for it,” Morrison said.

Morrison said the state will most likely want to redistrict before the 2022 election to gain two new congressional seats, but he wouldn’t be surprised to see March primaries get bumped to May.