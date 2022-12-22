China Spring VFD buys new tanker truck

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department bought a new tanker truck with money from a grant and local fundraising efforts that will improve firefighting capabilities in rural McLennan and Bosque counties.

A $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service, together with money the department raised on its own, enabled the $300,000 purchase, officials said.

"The new 4,000-gallon tanker truck will help us respond to more fires in places that don't have hydrants," China Spring VFD Capt. Andrew Owens said by phone Monday.

In addition to the ability to supply water to other apparatus, the tanker also has a front-mounted nozzle, Owens said.

The China Spring department is a member of the fire tanker task force in McLennan County and responds to calls from western McLennan County to eastern Bosque County, so this new truck will help firefighters save more lives and protect more property, Owens said.

The grant came through the Texas A&M Forest Service's state-funded Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, according to a forest service statement.