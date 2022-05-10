City attorney says Woodway escarpment ordinance needs revision, development near Lake Waco not in violation

Woodway's escarpment ordinance should be cleaned up and clarified, but property owners planning a residential development along the slope above Lake Waco have not violated it, an attorney for the city recently told the city manager.

Residents who live near the 99-acre property organized and spoke out against a planned 30-lot residential development, named Starlight Estates in a preliminary plat approved two weeks ago. The neighbors said the landowner, Western Star Ranch LLC, violated the city’s ordinance by clearing brush to create neighborhood-road-shaped paths through the property without a permit for development. City officials, however, have said multiple times since work started late last year that the developer is following the rules.

A steep and often unstable slope, or escarpment, where two geological formations meet cuts across a portion Woodway from southwest to northeast, including through a piece of the property up for development and through the nearby neighborhoods. During a planning and zoning meeting where Western Star’s preliminary plat was approved, opponents cited a city ordinance stating no one can develop land in the escarpment zone without first submitting an escarpment plan and having it approved. They argued brush clearing and digging that had been going on at the site for months violated the ordinance.

In an email to City Manager Shawn Oubre, City Attorney Mike Dixon wrote that, after reviewing city regulations, he does not agree.

He said the text of the ordinance requires an escarpment plan before landowners move any dirt or clear any vegetation. But he said creating the plan requires owners to do just that as they clear paths to survey for roads and dig to conduct soil borings.

“This makes the regulations difficult to enforce and follow, as there are conflicts, and the necessary guidance is not provided," Dixon wrote. "In this case one might argue that the extent of grading (and) clearing is a violation, but there is no limitation in the regulations except doing nothing at all.”

Woodway granted the developer a permit in December for grading and clearing to conduct feasibility studies in the area, including survey work and geotechnical boring for soil samples.

Lori Whitsell, whose home borders the property, said she has “no words” in reaction to Dixon's assessment.

She said the permit for conducting studies was issued two months after she first started seeing heavy equipment coming and going.

“I have been watching them excavate and plow down trees, and move mulch and dirt since last October,” Whitsell said.

She said she does not believe the city attorney is interpreting the ordinance correctly.

“It’s just a mess,” she said. “This just blows my mind.”

Whitsell said she and the other neighbors are seeking legal advice.

Dixon wrote that the ordinance should be amended to require that an escarpment plan be approved before developers receive a preliminary plat. He also said the ordinance should be amended to allow for the clearing and other work that goes into creating an escarpment plan, instead of specifying that “no work” can be conducted.

In the case of Starlight Estates, the developer will have to submit an escarpment plan to have a final plat approved, officials said at the time the preliminary plat was approved.

Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner said almost all undeveloped property in Woodway is in the escarpment zone.

"I think it could be written more carefully," Kittner said of the ordinance.

The escarpment ordinance was first written in 1991. In 2009, Joe Yelderman, department chair of Baylor University’s geosciences department, created a report with a map showing the rough location of the escarpment and related "sensitive areas" and "high slope areas" that are subject to the ordinance. The rule covers everything between the escarpment line and Lake Waco, everything within 45 feet of the escarpment line, and every slope in the city steeper than a ratio of 6 feet of horizontal run to 1 foot of vertical rise.

Many Woodway subdivisions, including Badger Ranch and Lake Forest, required escarpment plans, Kittner said. Sometimes plans are detailed and cover each plot, but sometimes they are more general. Other times, city engineers can require separate plans for individual lots, depending on their slope and location.

“A lot of it depends on how flat your home site is,” Kittner said.

