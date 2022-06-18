City Center Waco plans to find new direction, director

After 10 years aimed at fueling downtown development efforts, City Center Waco is turning its eye for transformation toward itself.

The city-affiliated organization, formed in 2011 under the Texas Historical Commission’s Main Street program, lost its director more than a year. It has continued to administer contracts for the downtown Public Improvement District, and its new interim director is focused on laying out a plan for the organization’s role moving forward.

“As the core of Waco continues to grow and revitalize, what is the role of city center?” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “We’ve got a great board of directors who I’m convinced are going to land in the right place.”

Meek said he is optimistic about the future of the organization and revitalization in the core of the city.

Meek said Interim Director Chris McGowan, who started three weeks ago, is tasked with preparing for a strategic planning process for the organization and a search for a permanent director to replace him.

“As we lock in what our strategic plan is, they’ll be able to go and do a national search,” he said.

Malcolm Duncan Jr., a City Center Waco board member and a former mayor, said that at the outset, the city wanted City Center Waco to take on some of the city manager’s economic development responsibilities. City Center was able to engage with businesses, helping them align plans to fit in long-term city plans or connecting them with resources or services available through the state’s Main Street program. It also reached out to get input from people affected by downtown-area development.

“That was a big part of what we felt like had been left out of other economic development work,” Duncan said. “People impacted by development downtown needed to have a voice in what that looked like, how that worked.”

Downtown Waco Inc., a failed predecessor organization, folded in 2006 after an audit revealed Margaret Mills, who served as director for 18 years, was stealing money. Mills was sentenced for nine years in prison and was released after serving three.

By 2011, a task force Duncan was part of recommended the new nonprofit economic development firm that became City Center Waco. The Imagine Waco Plan for Greater Downtown, a long-term city planning document passed in 2010, guided City Center’s role.

As a main street organization designated by the state, its main focus is marketing, communication and messaging. Duncan said building relationships with developers, established businesses, residents and others affected by downtown development took the longest, but was a key part of City Center’s function. He said it was also former Director Megan Henderson’s strongpoint.

Henderson served as City Center Waco’s executive director from 2012 to 2021, when she left to become Hillsboro’s new city manager.

Within a few years of Henderson’s start, the organization was stepping in to pick up extra tasks.

Duncan said Henderson thought of and organized Waco Wonderland, the city’s annual downtown holiday festival that began running in 2012.

When McLane Stadium opened in 2014 and city officials worried about parking on game day, City Center Waco posted signs directing visitors to free parking around downtown Waco, where Waco Transit buses that would shuttle them between the stadium and downtown.

“I’d go down there at 8 p.m. for dinner and Megan would still be over there working with the buses,” Duncan said, laughing. “She was very hands-on.”

Duncan said the shuttle system also directed people toward downtown businesses, ensuring local merchants stood to benefit from Baylor games.

At the city’s request, City Center Waco bought undeveloped lots in East Waco ahead of the city’s plans to overhaul Elm Street in a sweeping streetscape project, and still owns a few lots today. City Center focused on talking to East Waco residents about how development in East Waco should proceed. Those meetings eventually led to the development of a $6 million plaza designed to host festivals along Bridge Street that opened last year.

Henderson said City Center Waco’s primary function as a communication tool is important, but the city of Waco has taken steps to include all relevant voices in city business. She said she is proud City Center Waco was part of that shift.

“I don’t think they need City Center Waco to tell them to take that seriously,” she said. “But if someone needs help figuring out how to engage with the city, that’s still an important role.”

Interim Director Chris McGowan said once he is done speaking with board members, business owners and other stakeholders about what they want from City Center Waco, the city will embark on a search for a new director.

“It’s getting all the stakeholders aligned and making sure this organization is doing, number one, what it needs to do to grow the greater downtown Waco area, and two, to make sure the organization is effective,” McGowan said.

McGowan said City Center Waco is still doing work on behalf of the Public improvement District, a group of downtown businesses that fund downtown services with a property surtax, including landscaping, security and graffiti removal. Otherwise, McGowan and an office assistant are “keeping the plates spinning” at the City Center Waco office, he said.

According to Budget Director Nicholas Sarpy, the city has paid City Center Waco $363,000 this year, including $190,000 for PID administration and about $120,000 to reimburse operating costs.

Henderson said City Center Waco helped the city pull together parcels of land for the project that became the Riverfront development. It also helped curate requests for funding to the Tax Increment Financing Zone board.

Henderson said if the city government is a bus, City Center Waco should be a motorcycle, capable of switching directions and moving quickly.

“CCW’s goal has been to help stakeholders interface with the city,” Henderson said. “At its best, it can be the wingman for stakeholders on things that seem unwieldy and bureaucratic.”

