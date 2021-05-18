City of Beverly Hills welcomes new police chief

After an almost three-month search, the city of Beverly Hills will be welcoming longtime McLennan County first responder Kory Martin as its new police chief in June.
A panel assembled by Interim Chief Lydia Alvarado chose Martin from of a pool of 21 applicants for the position, which was left vacant in March. Former Chief Thomas Eugene Schmidt was fired in March and indicted early this month on a theft by a public servant charge, accused of stealing money and guns from the department.
Seven semifinalists completed a questionnaire before being interviewed by a panel of area police chiefs, retired chiefs, directors, assistant chiefs and other officers.
On the panel was Dennis Stapleton, director of McLennan Community College's law enforcement academy and police chief in Lacy Lakeview from 1999 to 2012. Stapleton said he was looking for candidates who understood agency policies and would be able to to ensure every part of a department is being run properly.
“Coming in as a new chief is interesting. It’s the easiest way to put it,” Stapleton said.
He said if a new chief is coming in, most of the time it means there are probably things within that department that need to be fixed.
Stapleton said Martin holds the knowledge it takes to be a good chief.
“He has good experience and variety in assignments. He has well rounded knowledge that will help him as a police chief,” Stapleton said.
Martin, who currently works the night shift patrol at Lacy Lakeview, was promoted to assistant chief for the Bellmead Police Department in 2018 after joining that department in 2006. He had also served four years in the McGregor Police Department before joining Bellmead.
Lorena Chief Tom Dickson said Martin’s good responses to scenario based questions really helped him in the interview process.
For Dickson, the first part of being part of the panel was to figure out what the city needed and wanted.
“What does the city want? Where does the city want to be? In what direction do they want to go with their police department,” Dickson said.
Part of what the Beverly Hills Police Department was looking for was someone who would emphasize the relationship between the department and the community.
“The desire was to have someone who strongly believes in community policing,” Alvarado said. “We need to be part of the communities and the police department has to be as transparent as possible, as transparent as we can be and be in contact with not only the city administration but the citizens.”
Dickson said Martin is very personable and tends to meet people easily, which, along with his experience in law enforcement, he believes will help him engage with the community as a chief.
“He has that life experience behind him,” Dickson said.
Martin's first official day on the job will be June 1, and he will be attending a meet and greet on June 8, after a city council meeting at City Hall.