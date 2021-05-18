City of Beverly Hills welcomes new police chief

Stapleton said Martin holds the knowledge it takes to be a good chief.

“He has good experience and variety in assignments. He has well rounded knowledge that will help him as a police chief,” Stapleton said.

Martin, who currently works the night shift patrol at Lacy Lakeview, was promoted to assistant chief for the Bellmead Police Department in 2018 after joining that department in 2006. He had also served four years in the McGregor Police Department before joining Bellmead.

Lorena Chief Tom Dickson said Martin’s good responses to scenario based questions really helped him in the interview process.

For Dickson, the first part of being part of the panel was to figure out what the city needed and wanted.

“What does the city want? Where does the city want to be? In what direction do they want to go with their police department,” Dickson said.

Part of what the Beverly Hills Police Department was looking for was someone who would emphasize the relationship between the department and the community.