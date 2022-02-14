City of Waco makes headway in winter storm prep but steps remain

City of Waco officials say they are more prepared for the kind of generational winter storm a year ago that shut down a water treatment plant and pushed municipal services to the brin
They have improved emergency communications, weather-proofed city vehicles and registered key city infrastructure for a designation that could protect it from blackouts.
But they say it will take longer to implement some recommended fixes, including a backup generator that could prevent a repeat of a daylong outage at the Riverside Treatment Plant beginning Feb. 15, 2021. City officials have estimated that the generator and associated fuel storage could cost $8 million to $10 million.
An after-action review of what went right and wrong during last year’s winter storm listed just under 100 recommendations, ranging from creating a collection of spare keys for all city facilities and equipment to making sure workers are equipped to work from home on short notice, to help city departments through another natural disaster.
Last year, workers had to improvise to find solutions to problems no one in Texas ever expected to face. The city’s two fuel stations, one at Fourth Street and Colcord Avenue, and another near the landfill, were cut off by ice that prevented city vehicles from fueling up and delayed gas deliveries to the stations. Assistant Solid Waste Manager Kody Petillo said fleet and streets department workers got around it by attaching a fuel trailer to a truck from another department.
“It was a lot of departments working together,” Petillo said.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the cold winter weather earlier this month was the first test of some of those changes. As of about three weeks ago, the city now uses a platform called Everbridge for internal communications, especially during emergency situations.
“This was a really big deal to us,” Holt said.
The platform is mostly used for public emergency announcements, like tornado warnings, but now Waco’s human resources, information technology and communications departments will use it to send messages to more than 1,500 city employees.
There are now 16 city buildings on Oncor’s list of “critical load infrastructure,” meaning the electric distribution company will try to avoid cutting power to the transformers that serve those sites. Before last year, no city buildings were on the list.
Relatively quick fixes the city has already moved on include buying fuel stabilizers that can be poured into diesel fuel tanks to prevent gelling in below-freezing conditions, adding more all-wheel drive vehicles to the city’s fleets and creating a specific protocol for deploying staff during emergencies.
Other strategies are going to take much longer. The city plans to use grant funding through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to buy generators for Cameron Park Zoo, the utilities department and emergency operations.
The outage at Riverside Treatment Plant took an estimated 25 million gallons of capacity offline, contributing to a near-crisis with the city water system on Feb. 16, 2021, combined with numerous leaks and high water usage. City officials that evening drafted a boil water notice, and Mayor Dillon Meek warned residents not to hoard water in bathtubs. Waco narrowly avoided a boil-water notice that other cities across the state had to adopt because of low water pressure.
In addition to the Riverside generator, the city is also looking at additional generation capacity at the Mt. Carmel treatment plant and at Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System’s main plant.
The city also plans to buy smaller generators for three community centers that would serve as warming stations during another freeze, but the smaller generators are in short supply not just in Texas, but worldwide, because of supply chain issues.
Water department spokesman Jonathan Echols said the department has smaller generators on hand to run some equipment in an emergency, but those couldn’t power an entire facility during a blackout. He said it will be at least a year before they’ll receive larger custom generators.
However, the water department is still in a better position than last year. The smart water meters the department has been installing over the last several years will help workers detect leaks much earlier, and leak-detection devices attached to water pipes underground will alert the department of leaks in most parts of the city.
In advance of the winter storm earlier this month, city departments worked together on emergency planning, Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson said. They booked hotel rooms for staff in case of an emergency and added more insulation around crucial utility infrastructure.
“That’s the beauty of having done it and documented what we felt like we did right, and what we knew we had opportunity for,” Emerson said. “In preparation for this year, we were able to move a lot more quickly.”
Emerson said the relatively empty roads in this year’s freeze helped prevent accidents, which shows Waco’s residents took the storm just as seriously.