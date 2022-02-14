City of Waco makes headway in winter storm prep but steps remain

The outage at Riverside Treatment Plant took an estimated 25 million gallons of capacity offline, contributing to a near-crisis with the city water system on Feb. 16, 2021, combined with numerous leaks and high water usage. City officials that evening drafted a boil water notice, and Mayor Dillon Meek warned residents not to hoard water in bathtubs. Waco narrowly avoided a boil-water notice that other cities across the state had to adopt because of low water pressure.

In addition to the Riverside generator, the city is also looking at additional generation capacity at the Mt. Carmel treatment plant and at Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System’s main plant.

The city also plans to buy smaller generators for three community centers that would serve as warming stations during another freeze, but the smaller generators are in short supply not just in Texas, but worldwide, because of supply chain issues.

Water department spokesman Jonathan Echols said the department has smaller generators on hand to run some equipment in an emergency, but those couldn’t power an entire facility during a blackout. He said it will be at least a year before they’ll receive larger custom generators.