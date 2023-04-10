The city of Waco is aiming to turn vacant and tax-foreclosed lots in established neighborhoods into new housing.

A lot release program will begin late this month with the goal of addressing a shortage of affordable housing as outlined by the 2022 Waco Strategic Housing Plan.

As tax-foreclosed lots are auctioned off at the courthouse steps each week, those that aren’t sold are turned over to the city, Development Services Director Clint Peters said.

A decade ago, the city would receive 20 to 30 properties a month, but with a real estate boom in recent years, private buyers have snapped up more of the foreclosed lots, leaving fewer in the city's hands.

The city's goal in the past has been to sell the surplus lots quickly to get them back on the tax rolls, but the new rules require houses to be built on them.

“When you start looking at some of the requirement of this program, they’re tied to timelines, quality,” Peters said. “It goes back to mission of turning lots into housing.”

John Alexander, executive director of Waco Habitat for Humanity, said the need is great for affordable lot sales at the core of the city, and local housing organizations have been waiting intently for the city to announce the program.

Waco Habitat is one of a few local nonprofits designated as Community Housing Development Organizations, which qualify them to partner with local and federal governments to build affordable housing.

“Probably our biggest limiting factor for building affordable homes is the lack of affordable lots, so this program by the city is very welcome,” Alexander said.

Alexander said Waco Habitat does buy someforeclosed lots at the courthouse steps when it can. He agreed with Peters that fewer lots are making it to the city’s inventory because demand has grown for inner-city lots over the last 20 years.

Waco Habitat tries to spend no more than $20,000 on a lot, Alexander said, but some vacant lots are now listed for $40,000. He said he hopes the city will offer lots for less than $20,000.

The city's inventory includes 42 buildable lots, plus 50 more that could be added once their floodplain, road and utility needs are evaluated, Peters said.

Peters 32 of the 42 buildable lots come from tax foreclosures.

“We do have an inventory of all the lots, and some of these have been in our inventory since 1998,” Peters said.

City of Waco Housing Director Galen Price said the lot sale program carries stipulations to ensure quality and timely development, including a development agreement that sets out building standards and construction timeline.

Buyers are required to provide a construction timeline within 180 days of the lot purchase, with construction required in the first two years. If the lot buyer wishes to sell the property before the two-year mark, the city would have the first right to repurchase it at its original price, and the buyer must submit a written request.

“With a limited number of properties that we have remaining in inventory, we want to be very strategic in how we develop these remaining properties,” Price said.

In cases where three or more lots are bundled for sale, the city will add an affordability requirement in the sale.

Either one lot or 25% of the homes, whichever is greater, must be constructed for buyers making 80% or below the area’s median income. A second lot or quarter of homes would be designated for someone at 120% the median income and the remaining lot could be sold at a market rate.

A batch of lots will be set aside for Community Housing Development Organizations, which include Grassroots Waco, NeighborWorks Waco and Waco Habitat. Price said those designated lots must be developed by a CHDO and must be built based on current standards if CHDO funding is used. CHDOs are open to bid on any other package as well, Price said.

The lots will be sold in accordance with state law, and requirements for sale differ property to property, Peters said, though some will be eligible for bidding. The prices of the lots will vary, but he said the city would likely use the McLennan County Appraisal District’s value for minimum bids.

For most lots, developers looking to purchase will be scored based on the description of their proposed project, financial stability, timeline and adherence to property sale instructions. Developments would be held to current design standards, and scoring would consider compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood.

Those looking to purchase three or more lots at a time will have to include their construction experience and history. Once each development is chosen by city staff, the agreement will go to city council for final approval, Peters said.

The first group of lots for sale is in the Carver Neighborhood Association, comprised of 13 lots split into eight different packages, including some that would meet affordability requirements on Selman Street and around Calumet Avenue. The first group will be available for sales near the end of the month, Peters said.

The second group of packages is also in the Carver neighborhood. Group three has lots in the Northeast Riverside neighborhood, group four in Brook Oaks, group five in Sanger Heights and group six in Downtown and University Neighborhood Associations. The final group, set aside for CHDOs, is also within the Carver neighborhood near Seley Street and Clifton Avenue.

Peters said a group will be released every four to six weeks, so the city will constantly have lots available over the next year.

Council member Jim Holmes said at the April 4 council meeting he likes the thoughtfulness of the program because it encourages relatively immediate development. He said the program should be successful in getting homes on lots and properties back on the tax rolls.

“We want people to buy these and build immediately,” Holmes said. “And I kind of like the way you’re thinking about different areas too, where we already have the infrastructure … where we want to take advantage of the infrastructure and the roads and the water that we already have there, which is a reason to build more urban.”

Council member Andrea Barefield echoed Holmes and said the program is an opportunity to strengthen and breathe life into already established neighborhoods.

“We have seen for a very long time folks buy stuff and sit on it and it just continues to blight communities and neighborhoods, when we have clearly said in all our statements every time we are housing deficient,” she said. “An empty house will collapse on itself because there is no air, and I think that an empty and vacant community will collapse because there’s no air.”